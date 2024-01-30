Sports Betting Market Size to Surpass US$ 205.6 Billion by 2032 | Exhibiting CAGR of 9.01%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global sports betting market size reached US$ 94.6 Billion in 2023.

UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 (𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞), 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐅𝐢𝐱𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐝𝐝𝐬 𝐖𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞/𝐈𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢-𝐌𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐞𝐥, 𝐞𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥, 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐇𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐", The global sports betting market size reached US$ 94.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 205.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.01% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sports-betting-market/requestsample

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬:

The increasing advancements in technology and the proliferation of online betting platforms are bolstering the market growth. Advanced technologies like mobile applications, artificial intelligence (AI) for personalized betting experiences, and secure online payment methods are increasing accessibility and convenience for users. Mobile betting allows users to place bets from anywhere, at any time. This convenience is leading to higher participation in sports betting. Moreover, technological advancements are improving the integrity and transparency of betting activities, making them more appealing to a broader audience. The integration of features like live betting, where bettors can place wagers on events as they happen, is further enhancing the user experience, leading to higher engagement and retention rates.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞:

The increasing popularity of sports events and the growing media coverage are propelling the market growth. The rising viewership and fan bases for various sports, such as football, basketball, cricket, and esports, are creating a larger audience for sports betting. Major sporting events are attracting massive international attention, offering lucrative opportunities for the betting industry. Furthermore, the integration of sports betting content into sports broadcasts and online sports media platforms is increasing exposure and accessibility to betting opportunities. The rise of esports is also opening new avenues, with its younger, tech-savvy audience being particularly receptive to online betting.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

The increasing sponsorship and marketing investments represent one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Sports betting companies are investing in high-profile sponsorships with sports teams, leagues, and events. These partnerships not only enhance the visibility of betting brands but also integrate them more deeply into the sports culture. Additionally, targeted marketing campaigns using digital channels are becoming more sophisticated, leveraging data analytics to reach potential bettors more effectively. The increasing use of social media platforms for promotional activities, coupled with influencer marketing, is expanding the reach of these companies, attracting a diverse and broader audience.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

888 Holdings PLC

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Bet-at-home.com AG (BetClic Everest Group S.A.S.)

Betfred USA Sports, Betsson AB

DraftKings Inc.

Entain plc

Flutter Entertainment plc

International Game Technology PLC

Kindred Group plc

Sportech PLC and TwinSpires (Churchill Downs Incorporated).

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6028&flag=C

𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦:

Offline

Online

Online platforms represent the largest segment due to their accessibility and convenience for users.

𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Fixed Odds Wagering

Exchange Betting

Live/In Play Betting

Pari-Mutuel

eSports Betting

Others

Fixed odds wagering exhibits a clear dominance in the market as it offers bettors a straightforward and predictable way to place bets.

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Fixed Odds Wagering

Exchange Betting

Live/In Play Betting

Pari-Mutuel

eSports Betting

Others

Football accounts for the majority of the market share, due to its widespread appeal and fan base.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market, attributed to its rising population, growing disposable incomes and increasing adoption of online betting platforms.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The growing integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in sports betting is positively influencing the market. These technologies are transforming the betting experience by offering immersive and interactive environments. Additionally, VR can simulate being in a live sports venue, allowing bettors to feel more connected to the event they are betting on. AR can overlay live sports matches with interactive betting options and statistics, enhancing the user experience. This technological innovation not only attracts tech-savvy bettors but also offers a novel way for users to engage with sports betting, potentially increasing user engagement and retention rates.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.