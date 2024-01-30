Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,249 in the last 365 days.

Trader Magazine portal announces the 2024 competition for the Best Online Broker

As a response to the steady growth in online trading industry, the Trader Magazine portal announces the 2024 competition for the Best Online Broker.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the beginning of February 2024, Trader Magazine launches a competition that aims to find and award the best broker for the online trading. Ten nominated brokers were selected due to their success during the Trader Magazine’s rich history of competitions in which the traders voted for their champions. The decision is made by the traders themselves, who choose their favorite broker.

Navigating the multitude of brokers and platforms can be a daunting task especially when the volume traded is projected to grow in high rates. According to the Statista, the projected yearly growth (CAGR) in online trading market is 6.4% up to 2026, estimating volume of $11.56 for 2024.* In the field of stock trading and investment applications the CAGR projection is even 19% through 2032, according to Invezz.com, so $24.1 billion of the market in 2022 shall reach $126 billion by 2032.**

Be part of the amazing era of the financial world revolutionary transformation and participate in the "Trader Magazine’s Best Online Broker 2024".

Contact: info@trader-magazine.com

Trader Magazine
During its five years of existence, trader-magazine.com has become an influential international portal for financial education with a focus on investments and crypto markets. Currently, it is published in six language versions, providing daily updated news, reviews, warnings, and educational articles relevant to investors worldwide.

Disclaimer
The information on trader-magazine.com does not serve as an investment or trading recommendation. The server operator, Almina Corp a.s., is not a registered broker, investment advisor, or broker. The financial products offered by the companies listed on this site pose a high risk and can lead to the loss of all your funds. When trading financial instruments, including but not limited to stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other derivatives such as CFDs, consider whether you understand their mechanisms and be aware of the high risk of losing your funds.

* https://www.statista.com/statistics/1260026/forecast-global-online-trading-platform-market/
** https://invezz.com/research/online-trading-statistics/

Trader-Magazine
Almina Corp a.s.
email us here

You just read:

Trader Magazine portal announces the 2024 competition for the Best Online Broker

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more