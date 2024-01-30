U.S. Government-funded Cultural Heritage Projects in Pakistan
Pakistan is home to 35 U.S. government-funded cultural preservation projects and partnerships amounting to over $8.4 million. These projects range from the conservation of Gandhara archaeological treasures, preservation of Mughal architectural heritage, to documentation of historic manuscripts, restoration of historically and architecturally significant Sufi shrines and Hindu monuments, academic and professional partnerships, and digitization of museums.
- 2023: Curation and upgrade of Mehergarh Museum, Quetta, Balochistan – $320,470
- 2023: Professional exchange for experts in safeguarding cultural heritage, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa – $249,998
- 2023: Professional exchange for experts in cultural preservation and museums, Punjab – $150,000
- 2022: Preservation of cross-cultural edifices and inter-religious heritage at the Lahore Fort, Lahore, Punjab – $982,500
- 2021: Restoration of Frere Hall, Karachi, Sindh – $350,000
- 2021: Preservation of neighborhood context, southern side of Wazir Khan Mosque, Lahore Walled City, Punjab – $200,000
- 2020: S.-Pakistan university partnership on cultural preservation: U.S. Boston Architectural College and the University of Baltistan Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan – $464,739
- 2019: Nusserwanjee building preservation in Karachi, Sindh – $100,000
- 2019: Preservation of historic havelis at Chowk Wazir Khan Mosque, Lahore Walled City, Punjab – $196,776
- 2019: Museum on Wheels – The Citizens Archive of Pakistan interactive exhibit, Sindh – $98,364
- 2019: S.-Pakistan university partnership on cultural preservation: U.S. Boston Architectural College and Lahore National College of Arts – $98,043
- 2019 and 2017: Preservation at Takht-i-Bahi Buddhist archaeological site, Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – $229,028 and $399,875
- 2018: Re-Think Peshawar – digitization of Peshawar Museum collection, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – $23,722
- 2017 and 2016: Celebrating Diversity and Shared Cultural Heritage in Pakistan – strategic cultural partnership between the Smithsonian Institution and Lok Virsa Museum, Islamabad, Pakistan – $228,040 and $439,245
- 2017 and 2013: S.-Pakistan university partnership on cultural preservation: U.S. Boston Architectural College and Lahore National College of Arts – $489,545 and $995,033
- 2015: Preservation of Varun Dev Hindu Temple, Manora Island, Karachi, Sindh – $249,785
- 2015: Chowk Wazir Khan Mosque restoration, Lahore Walled City, Punjab – $1,119,529
- 2014: Preservation at tombs of Sultan Ibrahim and Amir Sultan Muhammad, Makli Hill (Thatta), Sindh – $260,036
- 2013: Preservation at Sheikhupura Fort, Punjab – $82,850
- 2010: Preservation at Sunehri Masjid (Golden Mosque), Lahore, Punjab – $67,500
- 2010: Preservation at Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed, Multan, Punjab – $22,358
- 2010: Preservation at Hazrat Rajan Qattal, Uch, Bhawalpur, Punjab – $62,351
- 2010: Preservation at Hazrat Khwaja Ghulam Farid, Kot Mithan, Rajanpur, Punjab – $65,011
- 2009: Preservation at Hazrat Shah Shams Tabriaz, Multan, Punjab – $50,000
- 2009: Preservation at Hafiz Muhammad Hayat shrine complex, Gujrat, Punjab – $46,900
- 2008: Preservation at Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab – $46,800
- 2008 and 2005: Preservation at Jinnan Wali Dheri monastery, Taxila, Punjab – $41,000 and $32,887
- 2007: Preservation of medieval Pashto literature, poetry, Islamic jurisprudence, and Islamic history manuscripts at the University of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – $45,270
- 2007: Preservation at Hazrat Jalaluddin Bukhari, Uch Sharif, Punjab – $45,270
- 2006: Preservation at Alamgiri Gate, Lahore Fort, Lahore, Punjab – $31,843
- 2006: Preservation at Gor Khatri, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – $34,999
- 2004 and 2002: Preservation at Masjid Wazir Khan, Lahore Walled City, Punjab – $31,015 and $15,000
- 2003: Preservation at Mann Singh Haveli, Rohtas Fort, Jehlum, Punjab – $28,070
- 2002: Preservation at Mohabbat Khan Mosque, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – $14,446
- 2001: Preservation at Sirkap archeological site, Taxila, Punjab – $18,033