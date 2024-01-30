U.S. Government-funded Cultural Heritage Projects in Pakistan

Pakistan is home to 35 U.S. government-funded cultural preservation projects and partnerships amounting to over $8.4 million. These projects range from the conservation of Gandhara archaeological treasures, preservation of Mughal architectural heritage, to documentation of historic manuscripts, restoration of historically and architecturally significant Sufi shrines and Hindu monuments, academic and professional partnerships, and digitization of museums.

2023: Curation and upgrade of Mehergarh Museum, Quetta, Balochistan – $320,470

2023: Professional exchange for experts in safeguarding cultural heritage, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa – $249,998

2023: Professional exchange for experts in cultural preservation and museums, Punjab – $150,000

2022: Preservation of cross-cultural edifices and inter-religious heritage at the Lahore Fort, Lahore, Punjab – $982,500

2021: Restoration of Frere Hall, Karachi, Sindh – $350,000

2021: Preservation of neighborhood context, southern side of Wazir Khan Mosque, Lahore Walled City, Punjab – $200,000

2020: S.-Pakistan university partnership on cultural preservation: U.S. Boston Architectural College and the University of Baltistan Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan – $464,739

2019: Nusserwanjee building preservation in Karachi, Sindh – $100,000

2019: Preservation of historic havelis at Chowk Wazir Khan Mosque, Lahore Walled City, Punjab – $196,776

2019: Museum on Wheels – The Citizens Archive of Pakistan interactive exhibit, Sindh – $98,364

2019: S.-Pakistan university partnership on cultural preservation: U.S. Boston Architectural College and Lahore National College of Arts – $98,043

2019 and 2017: Preservation at Takht-i-Bahi Buddhist archaeological site, Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – $229,028 and $399,875

2018: Re-Think Peshawar – digitization of Peshawar Museum collection, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – $23,722

2017 and 2016: Celebrating Diversity and Shared Cultural Heritage in Pakistan – strategic cultural partnership between the Smithsonian Institution and Lok Virsa Museum, Islamabad, Pakistan – $228,040 and $439,245

2017 and 2013: S.-Pakistan university partnership on cultural preservation: U.S. Boston Architectural College and Lahore National College of Arts – $489,545 and $995,033

2015: Preservation of Varun Dev Hindu Temple, Manora Island, Karachi, Sindh – $249,785

2015: Chowk Wazir Khan Mosque restoration, Lahore Walled City, Punjab – $1,119,529

2014: Preservation at tombs of Sultan Ibrahim and Amir Sultan Muhammad, Makli Hill (Thatta), Sindh – $260,036

2013: Preservation at Sheikhupura Fort, Punjab – $82,850

2010: Preservation at Sunehri Masjid (Golden Mosque), Lahore, Punjab – $67,500

2010: Preservation at Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed, Multan, Punjab – $22,358

2010: Preservation at Hazrat Rajan Qattal, Uch, Bhawalpur, Punjab – $62,351

2010: Preservation at Hazrat Khwaja Ghulam Farid, Kot Mithan, Rajanpur, Punjab – $65,011

2009: Preservation at Hazrat Shah Shams Tabriaz, Multan, Punjab – $50,000

2009: Preservation at Hafiz Muhammad Hayat shrine complex, Gujrat, Punjab – $46,900

2008: Preservation at Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab – $46,800

2008 and 2005: Preservation at Jinnan Wali Dheri monastery, Taxila, Punjab – $41,000 and $32,887

2007: Preservation of medieval Pashto literature, poetry, Islamic jurisprudence, and Islamic history manuscripts at the University of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – $45,270

2007: Preservation at Hazrat Jalaluddin Bukhari, Uch Sharif, Punjab – $45,270

2006: Preservation at Alamgiri Gate, Lahore Fort, Lahore, Punjab – $31,843

2006: Preservation at Gor Khatri, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – $34,999

2004 and 2002: Preservation at Masjid Wazir Khan, Lahore Walled City, Punjab – $31,015 and $15,000

2003: Preservation at Mann Singh Haveli, Rohtas Fort, Jehlum, Punjab – $28,070

2002: Preservation at Mohabbat Khan Mosque, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – $14,446

2001: Preservation at Sirkap archeological site, Taxila, Punjab – $18,033