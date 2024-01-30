Asia-Pacific Skin Care Market to Grow At 5.4% CAGR, Estimated to Reaching $105,668.2 Million by 2030

Asia-Pacific Skin Care Market

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟔𝟏,𝟐𝟓𝟑.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟎𝟓,𝟔𝟔𝟖.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟒% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Asia-Pacific Skin Care Market by Product, Age Group, Demographic, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Skin care products are witnessing an increased adoption in recent years, owing to rise in young demography, incremental disposable income, and increase in consciousness of personal well-being and desire to develop & maintain strong identity and self-image. In addition, surge in awareness among Asian consumers regarding physical appearance and rise in demand for personalized products & services have boosted the growth of the Asia-Pacific skin care products market.

Moreover, various multinational brands such as L’oréal S.A. and Beiersdorf AG have entered into countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India, and are focusing on increasing their customer base through their respective pricing strategies and by providing high-quality products to consumers. Upsurge in demand for herbal and natural skin care products is anticipated to boost the growth of the regional skin care products market in the upcoming years.

Moreover, support from government to cosmetic enterprises for local expansion is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, male skin care products are being increasingly adopted among urban men in the region, which, in turn, will lead to improved social and work life, thus driving the market growth.

This section provides the opinion of the top-level CXOs in the Asia-Pacific skin care products market. According to the insights of CXOs, natural and organic skin care products are performing decently in AsiaPacific skin care products market.

Expansion of the retail industry, emergence of modern trades, rise in popularity of westernization culture in shopping, and steady increase in income level of the consumers in Asia-Pacific are some of the key factors that boost the FMCG market in Asia-Pacific. Thus, other developing countries such as Philippines, Cambodia, and Indonesia are expanding their FMCG markets, which is expected to support the growth of overall Asia-Pacific skin care products market.

Despite an overall general slowdown predicted for skin care market’s value sales in 2020 in response to COVID-19 due to weaker demand for larger categories such as moisturizers and treatments, including mass anti-agers, a number of skin care products are set to experience marginally higher demand.

Owing to the home seclusion and preventative health trends during the pandemic, consumers were spending on essential products on priority. due to the closure of beauty salons as non-essential businesses, encouraging consumers to turn to at-home beauty treatments instead, a trend which will positively impact the demand for skin care products.

The expansion of the Asia-Pacific FMCG market supports the growth of skin care products with emergence of retail sectors, new stores, and modern trades in the region. These factors further help to increase the market penetration of skin care products. For instance, according to the report published by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the FMCG market in India was valued at $ 49 billion in 2016, which has reached approximately $104 billion in 2020. Thus, other developing countries such as Philippines, Cambodia, and Indonesia are expanding their FMCG markets, which is expected to support the growth of overall Asia-Pacific skin care products market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

○ By product type, the face care segment led the market in terms of share in 2020, however, the body care segment is expected to grow with a decent CAGR during the forecast period.

○ On the basis of age group, the generation X segmented dominated the market in Asia-Pacific, however, the generation Z segment is expected to have the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period.

○ Depending on demographic, the female segment recorded the highest growth in Asia-Pacific in 2020.

○ As per distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets were the major revenue generator in 2020.

