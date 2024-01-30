Hearing Care Devices Market Poised to Hit $12.5 Billion by 2030 Says Allied Market Research

Hearing Care Devices Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Hearing Care Devices Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within the Hearing Care Devices Market. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as William Demant Holding A/S, IntriCon Corporation, SONOVA., American Hearing Aids, Cochlear Ltd, med-electronics, inc., WS Audiology, amplifon, starkey hearing technologies, GN Store Nord A/S,



𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $7.5 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $12.5 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 5.08% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030.



𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

◉ 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐨𝐬𝐬:

The global prevalence of hearing loss has been on the rise due to various factors such as aging populations, exposure to noise pollution, and the use of personal audio devices. This trend is driving the demand for hearing care devices.

◉ 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Ongoing advancements in technology, including digital signal processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, have led to the development of more sophisticated and effective hearing care devices. These innovations enhance the performance and user experience of hearing aids.

◉ 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬:

Consumers are increasingly seeking discreet and aesthetically pleasing hearing aids. Manufacturers are responding by focusing on miniaturization and designing devices that are not only highly functional but also less visible.

◉ 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐢𝐝𝐬:

The integration of smart technology into hearing aids is a significant trend. Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone compatibility, and features like rechargeability and personalized settings through mobile apps are becoming standard in modern hearing care devices.

◉ 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞:

There is a growing awareness of the importance of addressing hearing issues, leading to increased acceptance of hearing aids and other hearing care devices. Initiatives to reduce the stigma associated with hearing loss contribute to this trend.



𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 (𝐏𝐫𝐞 & 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬):

COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the healthcare sector. Hospitals worldwide are getting filled with patients demanding urgent care, owing to which many hospitals are running out of resources. Millions of elective surgeries are being postponed or canceled to reallocate the resources to manage COVID-19 patients. This has also negatively affected the medical device sector. The demand for devices such as orthopedic implants, heart valves, intraocular lenses, and audiology diagnostics devices showcases the downward curve. This is also the case with the hearing devices market. Major players operating in the market have reported a decline in the sales of hearing aid devices. Moreover, the postponement of cochlear implantations procedures has witnessed decreased sales. According to the Hearing Industries Association (HIA) statistics, in the U.S., unit sales of hearing devices declined by 18.0% in 2020.The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the adoption of tele-health among audiologists.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

◉ 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

● Hospitals & Clinics

● Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

● Home-use



◉ 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

● Hearing Aids

● Hearing Implants



◉ 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Sensorineural Hearing Loss

● Conductive Hearing Loss



◉ 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

● William Demant Holding A/S

● IntriCon Corporation

● SONOVA.

● American Hearing Aids

● Cochlear Ltd

● med-electronics, inc.

● WS Audiology, amplifon

● starkey hearing technologies

● GN Store Nord A/S



𝐈𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭; 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

1) What makes Hearing Care Devices Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Hearing Care Devices Market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Hearing Care Devices Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



