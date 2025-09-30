Vascular Graft Market Size is Expected to Reach $8.13 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Vascular Graft Market generated $4.99 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.13 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2435 Increase in vascular diseases such as atherosclerosis, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, and other cardiac disorders, increase in number of hospitals and surgery centers, and advancements in vascular disease devices drive the growth of the global vascular graft market. However, product failure and product recalls are expected to restrict the market growth. On the other hand, new product launches present new opportunities in the upcoming years.Based on product, the endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hemodialysis access graft segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, North America is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2435 Leading players of the global vascular graft market analyzed in the research include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical, Inc., Cordis, Endologix Inc., Getinge Group, LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Medtronic plc, Terumo Medical Corporation, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

