Abundance Publishing Unveils Groundbreaking Update of Bestselling "Money and Marriage-Making it Work Together-Ver 3.0"

Making it Work Together Money and Marriage Series of Books

A fresh look at how to avoid the #1 cause of divorce, updated and designed for modern marriages.

Learn relationship skills, money management skills and how to gain your spouses cooperation in achieving your mutual financial goals.” — Steven Pybrum CPA & MBA

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abundance Publishing is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of "Money and Marriage-Making it Work Together-Version 3.0," a revolutionary guide addressing the cause of financial discord in marriages. As the first book (1996) in the United States to confront the #1 cause of divorce—money conflicts and disputes—the updated edition is tailored to meet the evolving needs of couples embarking on marriage in 2024. Version 3.0 is set to launch on February 1, 2024.

Authored by Steve Pybrum, the nation's leading expert on the money issues of married households, the book delves into the heart of the matter, eliminating unnecessary strife and providing a healthier approach to marital bliss. Steve Pybrum asserts that before marriage discussions about financial outlooks and priorities can prevent the protracted battles that often plague couples in their initial years of marriage.

"In meeting with couples," Pybrum explains, "the book addresses crucial aspects such as your partners: background, spending habits, and communication styles. By openly, discussing these elements and improving their skills, couples can build a solid foundation for a strong financial future, fostering cooperation toward mutual goals."

Pybrum highlights the alarming 50% divorce rate in the U.S. underscores the urgency for couples to proactively manage their finances. "Divorce proceedings, often governed by outdated state laws from the 1950s, may not meet the needs of couples in 2024. “Making it Work Together v 3.0” serves as a comprehensive resource, blending relationship skills and financial planning to guide couples through intimate communication and goal formulation."

The go to book for marriage and family counselors, emphasizes the critical role of understanding each other's feelings, effective communication, and collaborative financial planning. It aims to prevent the financial wedge that can lead to divorce and encourages couples to work together toward a robust and secure financial future.

"Making it Work Together" is not just a guide; it's a healing tool, that facilitates open discussions and transforms married couples from opposing forces into informed partners dedicated to achieving shared financial objectives. As the release date approaches, readers can anticipate gaining essential knowledge, actionable strategies, and newfound confidence to navigate the intricate intersections of finance and marriage.

