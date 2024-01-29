Tazewell Woman Charged with Filing a False Report

CLAIBORNE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a Tazewell woman being charged with falsely reporting a sexual assault incident.

In December, at the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI agents began investigating an allegation of sexual assault against a Jefferson County corrections officer. Kayla Lynn Johnson (DOB 1/30/97) reported to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office that she had been sexually assaulted by an officer at the Jefferson County Jail while she was temporarily housed there in November 2023. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that no sexual assault occurred.

Today, agents obtained an arrest warrant charging Johnson with one count of False Reports. She was served in the Claiborne County Jail, where she was already being held on unrelated charges.