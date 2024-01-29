B.C. supports growth in local wood manufacturing

CANADA, January 29 - The value-added manufacturing sector in B.C. is being supported with a series of programs to grow the wood products manufactured in B.C., generating highly skilled employment opportunities and prosperity for forestry-dependent communities.

BC Wood:

BC Wood is a trade association with a membership of 120 wood manufacturers across the province. BC Wood is being provided with $250,000 to support marketing efforts in key growing markets for wood products. This will be done by establishing in-market representatives and promoting the benefits of manufactured wood products to potential customers, helping to expand opportunities for B.C.’s high-value wood manufacturers.

To learn more about BC Wood, visit: https://bcwood.com/

Value-Added Accelerators:

First announced on Oct. 12, 2023, the Value-Added Accelerators initiative was developed in partnership with the First Nations Forestry Council, the BC Value-Added Wood Coalition, the Council of Forest Industries and the government. The purpose is to develop a suite of solutions to support local wood manufacturing, making the wider forestry sector more competitive, diversified and resilient to market swings.

There is a north, south and coast accelerator table, focusing on the unique characteristics and manufacturing requirements of these regions. The tables began in mid-October and will run until spring 2024.

The objectives of the accelerators are to:

build trust and positive working relationships among the members, increasing business partnerships between primary and secondary wood manufacturers for long-term, mutual benefit;

gather data, such as fibre usage and needs, to enable the development of programs to expand local production of higher-value wood products;

work with industry on durable and sustainable actions, programs and policy solutions to support the sector; and

increase First Nations participation and partnerships in the wood manufacturing sector.

The next steps relating to the Value-Added Accelerators are being developed, which will include expanded workshops on specific topics and themes, and the development of a plan to support high-value wood manufacturers.

As a partner in the Value-Added Accelerators, the First Nations Forestry Council will host a series of five events throughout the province to provide an opportunity for local First Nations to learn more about the high-value wood manufacturing sector and meet with manufacturers, forestry businesses and others involved in the high-value wood manufacturing sector.

These sessions will take place 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Pacific time) in the following locations:

Nanaimo on Jan. 31, 2024

Chilliwack on Feb. 28, 2024

Kelowna on March 13, 2024

Terrace on April 3, 2024

Quesnel on May 1, 2024

First Nations interested in registering can email: Forest.Policy@gov.bc.ca.

Expanding local production of higher-value wood products in B.C. is a key part of the continued shift to a clean economy, supporting the Province’s CleanBC goals.

BC Timber Sales’ Value-Added Manufacturing Program:

On Jan. 24, 2023, the Province announced a new BC Timber Sales Value-Added Manufacturing Program that provides a dedicated fibre supply for small and medium-sized higher-value wood manufacturers. The BC Timber Sales’ licensing program will support high-value wood manufacturing facilities that are minimally tenured, untenured or have limited access to fibre supply. This will provide more certainty, allowing wood manufacturers better long-term planning to connect harvest volumes with production levels to meet customer demands.

This program was developed as part of a larger government initiative that supports long-term growth and innovation in forest manufacturing, while also responding to the challenges faced by the high-value wood manufacturing sector.

The Value-Added Manufacturing Program opened for registrants on Dec. 11, 2023.

Japan forest sector mission:

2023 marked the 100-year anniversary of B.C.’s timber trade relationship with Japan. Through a week of site visits, government-to-government meetings, events and customer meetings, the 2023 B.C forestry sector mission to Japan proved to be a resounding success.

Mission delegates from the Ministry of Forests, First Nations and forestry-sector strengthened international relationships, increased market opportunities, met with customers and partners, and encouraged the use of B.C. wood products to Japanese businesses. This can be seen in some of the numbers from the mission, including:

40 B.C. delegates met with more than 200 Japanese business and government representatives;

approximately 140 Japanese business representatives attended the Wood Forum and reception; and

six site visits, three networking events and a series of targeted meetings were held by Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests.

The mission highlighted how Japan can benefit from B.C.’s high-quality wood products, from use in low-carbon homes to mass-timber commercial buildings. Building new markets and strengthening existing ones is integral to a strong future for B.C.’s forest sector and economy.