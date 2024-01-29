Submit Release
EFG Delegation engages in International Symposium on Resilient Cities and 23rd AGM of UK-CARE in China

Tamas Zsolt Vári echoed Govoni’s words, encouraging young earth scientists to engage in interdisciplinary collaborations with urban planners, policy makers, engineers, and architects. He emphasised the importance of embracing a global perspective, fostering communication between professionals from different fields, staying updated on smart technologies, and raising awareness about resilient cities and their evolving needs.

The event offered the opportunity for EFG to strengthen its international visibility as David Govoni has been appointed as Expert in the new Centre for Applied Future Engineering and Sciences, while External Relations Officer Pavlos Tyrologou was honoured to unveil the new China-UK Mangrove Wetland Ecological Research Centre together with Mr Renhai Zeng, Chief of the Cagnan County People’s Government.

Pavlos Tyrologou highlighted the significant outcomes of the event, including establishing contacts with the Coordinating Committee for Geoscience Programmes in East and Southeast Asia, exploring potential interests with the China Professional Geologists Society, increasing EFG visibility, and initiating actions to support the establishment of a geologists’ professional title in Asia in alignment with the European Geologist professional title.

The participation of the EFG delegation in the symposium underscored the Federation’s commitment to fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation in addressing the complex challenges facing urban environments globally.

