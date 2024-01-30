Appalachian RNG Conference to Identify Emerging RNG Opportunities

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interested in seeing where your company fits into the Renewable Natural Gas industry – which could have the biggest impact on energy worldwide since hydraulic fracturing -- circle April 18 on your calendar.

On that date, at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe, south of Pittsburgh, experts will impart their knowledge on the ins and outs of thriving in the burgeoning RNG industry at Appalachian RNG Conference III – Spring 2024.

The all-day program is being developed by the H2-CCS Network and Shale Directories.

Here is a taste of the lineup of experts set to speak at the conference:

* Kenneth Thompson, Founder and President of Valtronics/Mustang Sampling brings over 30 years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry, focusing on innovative solutions in the natural gas, NGL, and LNG sampling markets. Thompson has turned his sampling expertise to the RNG industry.

* Dave Lindenmuth, Managing Director, Renewable Natural Gas Services for renewable energy consulting/auditing/advisory firm EcoEngineers.

* Gus Simmons, Chief Innovation Officer and Director of Bioenergy Services for Cavanaugh & Associates. He serves as Principal Designer and Project Manager for numerous biogas projects across the U.S., including the first three bioenergy projects in North Carolina to put RNG into pipelines.

To say the RNG market globally is soaring isn’t hyperbole. Said market in 2022 stood at roughly $8.1 billion, according to Business Research Insights. That value is projected by 2031 to reach $215.4 billion – a 44% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

Governments worldwide are setting ambitious renewable energy targets, which is creating demand for new renewable energy sources, like RNG.

At the same time, many of those same governments, including in the U.S. the federal and many state governments, offer a variety of incentives worth millions of dollars to support the production and use of RNG, such as tax credits, grants, and subsidies. These incentives are making RNG more affordable and attractive to producers and consumers, and project investors.

In addition, technological advancements are making it more efficient and cost-effective to produce RNG, making the product a more competitive alternative to inground natural gas.

Roughly 115 Bcf of annual RNG production currently is operational in the U.S., Geoff Dietz, Director of Federal Government Affairs for the trade group Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas, said during a November 2023, podcast with the Center for Strategic & International Studies.

Another 55 to 60 Bcf of production is under construction, with roughly 115 Bcf per year of production in the planning stage.

The Coalition reports that as of Mid-November 2023, there were 311 RNG facilities operational, another 176 under construction, and 313 facilities in the planning stage.

Global market research firm Mobility Foresights believes growth areas within the RNG industry include:

* Expanding the feedstock base. The feedstock base for RNG can be expanded to include a variety of sources, such as household food waste, industrial wastewater, and landfill gas. This will increase the supply of RNG and make it more affordable.

* Developing new RNG applications: RNG can be used in a variety of applications, including transportation, heating, and electricity generation. This is creating new markets for the fuel.

* Expanding into new markets: The RNG market is still relatively small, but it has the potential to grow rapidly in the coming years. This is creating opportunities for new entrants into the market.

The pieces are in place to make RNG’s current skyrocketing growth continue for the foreseeable future. To make sure your company fits into the surge, put the Appalachian RNG Conference III – Spring 2024 on April 18, on your to-do list.