Superior Judge (Environmental Division) - Vermont Judiciary | Statewide

Except as noted below, all Vermont state courthouses are open for normal business hours:

The Washington Civil/Probate Court hearings will be remote only pending further notice. The Washington Civil/Probate Courthouse in Montpelier remains closed but civil and probate paper filings can be brought to the Washington Criminal/Family Courthouse in Barre for processing. Electronic filings continue to be processed electronically.

Click here for information regarding court operations, including participating in remote hearings.