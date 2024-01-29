Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,259 in the last 365 days.

Wordsmith. Change-maker.: A chat with Amanda Gorman

The Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, in celebration of Black History Month, welcomes Amanda Gorman as part of our DEI Monthly Education Series and is eligible for DEI Billable Credit.

Amanda Gorman is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. She is a committed advocate for the environment, racial equality, and gender justice. During the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Gorman performed her groundbreaking poem, "The Hill We Climb," which received international critical acclaim. She was highlighted in Time magazine's "100 Next" list under the "Phenom" category and has authored four best-seller books. She is a graduate of Harvard University.

DWT media and entertainment Associate Leena Charlton will moderate this event. The conversation will cover topics around Gorman's journey as a poet and author and her ambitions and projects for the future.

In advance of this event, we invite you to submit questions for the speaker at officeofdei@dwt.com.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar and the option to add this event to your Outlook calendar. This session will be recorded. Please review our privacy policy. By registering for this event, you are providing consent to be recorded.

You just read:

Wordsmith. Change-maker.: A chat with Amanda Gorman

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more