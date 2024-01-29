Wordsmith. Change-maker.: A chat with Amanda Gorman

The Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, in celebration of Black History Month, welcomes Amanda Gorman as part of our DEI Monthly Education Series and is eligible for DEI Billable Credit.

Amanda Gorman is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. She is a committed advocate for the environment, racial equality, and gender justice. During the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Gorman performed her groundbreaking poem, "The Hill We Climb," which received international critical acclaim. She was highlighted in Time magazine's "100 Next" list under the "Phenom" category and has authored four best-seller books. She is a graduate of Harvard University.

DWT media and entertainment Associate Leena Charlton will moderate this event. The conversation will cover topics around Gorman's journey as a poet and author and her ambitions and projects for the future.

In advance of this event, we invite you to submit questions for the speaker at officeofdei@dwt.com.

This session will be recorded.