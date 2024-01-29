Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,340 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,261 in the last 365 days.

IN-FLIGHT Data Receives National Permission for 5th Consecutive Year in Drone and BVLOS Operations

Art image of a wildfire out of control burning the forest and valley

Protecting our Environment from Wildfires Using Drones

A leading Canadian provider of drone services was just recently awarded an industry-first, 5-time nation-wide authorization by Transport Canada for flying BVLOS

This ongoing permission from Transport Canada is a testament to our commitment to safety, compliance, and excellence in over 10 years of industrial operations.”
— Chris Healy, President IN-FLIGHT Data
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IN-FLIGHT Data, a leading Canadian provider of drones, beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), and regulatory services, has been awarded national permission for the 5th consecutive year by Transport Canada. This permission allows IN-FLIGHT Data to continue its first-of-its-kind BVLOS swarm operations in Canada well into 2025, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

IN-FLIGHT Data has been at the forefront of the drone and BVLOS industry, providing innovative solutions for various sectors including energy, public safety, infrastructure, and agriculture. With this ongoing national permission, the company can continue to offer its services to clients across the country, providing them with accurate, efficient, and trusted data collection and analysis.

"We are thrilled to receive this national permission for the 5th year in a row," said Chris Healy, CEO of IN-FLIGHT Data. "This is a testament to our commitment to safety, compliance, and excellence in our operations. We are proud to be recognized as a leader in the industry and we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with drones and BVLOS technology."

IN-FLIGHT Data's national permission allows the company to operate drones beyond the visual line of sight day or night, in Class F and G airspace - a crucial aspect for many industries that require timely, large-scale data collection. This permission not only benefits the company but also its clients, who can now access more accurate and comprehensive data for their projects.

With this continuing national permission, IN-FLIGHT Data is poised to continue its growth and success in the drone and BVLOS industry. The company remains committed to providing safe, efficient, and innovative solutions for its clients, and this permission is a testament to its dedication to excellence. For more information about IN-FLIGHT Data and its services, please visit their website at www.inflightdata.ca, or www.inflightdata.ca/news/f/in-flight-data-authorized-for-bvlos-drone-swarms-for-wildfires.

Chris Healy
IN-FLIGHT Data Inc.
+1 403-512-8805
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

IN-FLIGHT Data Receives National Permission for 5th Consecutive Year in Drone and BVLOS Operations

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Emergency Services, Environment, Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more