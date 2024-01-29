New research: supply chain transparency – enabling insights into the invisible

Supply chain transparency: Enabling insights into the invisible

As supply chains have grown more complex and globalised, organisations have found themselves exposed to an increased number of operational vulnerabilities. This has resulted in internal stakeholders placing pressure on procurement teams to provide more timely and detailed insight into supply chain operations.

At the same time, increasingly stringent regulations that require businesses to report on decarbonisation and social sustainability issues – such as supplier diversity, modern slavery, and diversity and inclusion – have made this need for procurement functions to deliver enhanced transparency even more pressing.

As a result, supply chain transparency is no longer a 'nice to have', it is an imperative for global organisations operating in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world.

However, few organisations have the requisite capabilities to meet these enormous expectations. To do so, procurement organisations must address several limitations in their functional capabilities, including technology and technology gaps, process deficiencies, and a lack of supplier trust.

Download Supply chain transparency: Enabling insights into the invisible to gain insights into: