Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz Statement on Nomination of Kevin Dehmer as New Commissioner of the Department of Education

TRENTON – Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement on Governor Murphy’s nomination of Kevin Dehmer as new Commissioner of the Department of Education:

“I applaud Governor Murphy for selecting Kevin Dehmer to lead the New Jersey Department of Education. Kevin brings a deep understanding of the agency, background working with the Legislature, and appreciation for the current challenges facing our teachers, children and parents.

“With years of experience in various finance roles within the Department, Kevin will have the expertise to guide our schools through the final phase in of S2 and the phase out of federal pandemic relief funding.

“Kevin is well-versed with our literacy-rate crisis and I hope as Commissioner he will prioritize bridging this crucial education gap for all students.

“The institutional knowledge he brings to the position is unmatched. I look forward to working with Acting Commissioner Dehmer to ensure students across New Jersey have equal learning opportunities and changes for long-term academic success.”