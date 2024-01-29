TT Unit VT Route 125/West St.
Department of Public Safety
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 125 EB is closed in the area of West St due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Katelyn J Cutler
Emergency Communications Dispatcher
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05158
(802) 722-4600