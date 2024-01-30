FANS GO CRAZY DURING VR CONCERT OVER CLASSIC 90’S R&B “HOOK” THAT IS A NEW FAN FAVORITE AND VIRAL BUZZ

Detroit Rapper, Singer, Musician, Producer Jack Harlow's "No Place Like Home" Meta VR Experience -Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley

DETROIT - There’s a point in the virtual world, seeing and hearing other avatars and concertgoers singing “Lovin On Me” by Jack Harlow during the “No Place Like Home” concert, that it strikes you – the song’s hook driving this next-gen experience was made nearly 30 years ago.

Available on the Meta Horizon Worlds Music Valley experience, this is a special moment for the ‘90s R&B song, “Whatever: Bass Soliloquy,” written and performed by Detroiter Cadillac Dale, sampled in Jack Harlow’s new hit single release, “Lovin On Me.”

Delbert Greer, known as Cadillac Dale, a native Detroiter and rapper turned singer has been writing songs for more than three decades and has been on a whirlwind of newfound fame since the debut of chart-topping hit “Lovin On Me” released in late 2023. “I knew it was going to be a viral hit when I first heard it,” says Cadillac Dale, discussing the success of “Lovin On Me.” “Everybody involved in the song had a really good feeling about it. And I am humbled by the fact that my contribution has been such a major part of the success of ‘Lovin On Me’. It took ‘Whatever’ 30 years to finally get a shot, but it was worth the wait.”

The catchy “Whatever” sample is recognized for helping to catapult Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” to the the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list for three consecutive weeks, thus far.During the first two months of its release, “Lovin On Me” held the No. 1 spot on iTunes, Spotify U.S., and Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart. It also was the only non-Christmas song to sit atop the music charts during the 2023 Christmas season.

With over 60 million views, the official “Lovin On Me” music video debuted at No. 3 music video on YouTube.The “Whatever” sample, itself, sparked hundreds, if not, thousands of viral videos featuring artists adding their own vocals to Dale’s soulful hook, racking up millions of views and engagement in the process.

In the “No Place Like Home,” it’s apparent, from the conversations among the avatars participating in the VR experience, that “Lovin On Me” is the song that has drawn most to the concert. The excitement builds in anticipation of “Missionary Jack’s” performance of the first line in the single featuring Cadillac Dale’s lyrics, which have become a viral sensation.

During the VR concert, unlike the actual release, the performance is set up with Cadillac Dale’s acapella lead from the original 1995 “Whatever: Bass Soliloquy'' song, to the delight of surprised fans. The infectious lyrics of Dale’s Detroit flavored vocal hook have swept the world wide web since making its Tik Tok debut as three teasers, collectively garnering over 89 million views.

Cadillac Dale’s lyrics: “I don’t like no whips and chains and you can’t tie me down but you can whip yo lovin on me,” followed by Jack’s classic line, “I’m Vanilla baby,” takes the crowd into fever pitched excitement as they scream along every word.

The buzz around the growing global popularity of virtual reality-based concerts is prompting companies like Meta to invest more into the experiences. But the appeal of “No Place Like Home,” more specifically Jack Harlow’s virtual reality performance of “Lovin On Me,” also speaks to something more far-reaching, namely the viability of Classic Soul and R&B music and artists in virtual reality.

Veteran music manager Toya Hankins, who has been helping to guide Dale’s newfound success in the business, says, “The opportunity that comes with having a song like ‘Lovin On Me,’ featuring a throwback sample like ‘Whatever,’ and then a performance in a virtual reality world, is exciting. This is a tribute to not only Jack Harlow’s global appeal as an artist, but also the power of great music standing the test of time.”

Hankins adds, “My fingers are crossed, hoping this will create more expanded opportunities for R&B artists like Cadillac Dale in virtual reality and other new entertainment platforms.”

Cadillac Dale recently signed a music publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music and is ramping up on new music projects with several well-known artists. He is also working on a compilation of ballets entitled, “Aphrodisiac,” being developed in collaboration with his wife JazzySoulstrist, who is also a songwriter.

Of all the songs featured on Billboard's Hot 100 list in 2021, 14% contained samples from previously released songs, according to Tracklib.com. According to Talk of the Charts, “Lovin On Me” regained its position at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart -- surpassing "First Class" As Jack Harlow's longest Charting Hot 100 No. 1

Dale has made it a personal mission to educate young and aspiring artists about the ins and outs of the business with an emphasis on “the business.”

“I’ve learned so much on this journey,” says Cadillac Dale. “If there is anything I can do to help other artists understand how to be successful and sustain that success in this business down the road, I’m eager to help. Songwriting is the gift that keeps on giving”.

"Whatever" by Cadillac Dale