4th Air Force Command Chief visits the 445th AW

Maj. Daniel Shields (right), 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron flight surgeon, demonstrates the heartbeat functionality of a medical mannequin to Chief Master Sergeant Travon W. Dennis (left), Fourth Air Force Command Chief, March Air Reserve Base, California, during his visit at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2024. Chief Dennis visited the 445th Airlift Wing Jan. 6-7, 2024 and met with Airmen from various squadrons and the 445th Development and Training Flight, he toured the 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron simulation lab, participated in an aircrew flight equipment demonstration and was briefed on the security forces weapons simulator training. Chief Dennis also met with the 445th's Chief’s Group, Rising Six and First Sergeant Council. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Angela Jackson)