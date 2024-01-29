Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Joins Effort Supporting Texas’s Right To Secure Border

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Jan. 29, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined a coalition of 27 states in supporting the state of Texas’s efforts to secure its southern border.

In a letter to President Biden’s administration, the Attorneys General stated that Texas’s efforts to secure the border should be supported, rather than opposed. The Attorneys General wrote that states have a right under the U.S. Constitution to defend themselves from invasion.

“Washington’s continued failure to secure our southern border is directly affecting South Dakota with an unlimited supply of methamphetamine and fentanyl,” said Attorney General Jackley. “In the wake of Washington’s failures, the States are required to step forward and protect their citizens.”

Other Attorneys Generals who have joined the letter are from the states of: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The Arizona State Legislature also has joined the letter.

The letter can be found here: https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/newsroom/attorney-general-bird-leads-27-state-coalition-supporting-texas-border-defense-barriers

