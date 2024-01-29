Governor Healey Swears in Housing Advisory Council and Commission on Unlocking Housing Production  

Boston — Today, Governor Maura Healey swore in members of the Housing Advisory Council and the Commission on Unlocking Housing Production. Established through Executive Orders filed in conjunction with the Affordable Homes Act, the Council and Commission will bring together a broad range of stakeholders from across Massachusetts to advise the Healey-Driscoll administration on strategies to address the state’s housing challenges.

“We all have a role to play in addressing our housing challenges so that people and businesses can afford to live here, stay here, move here, and grow here,” said Governor Healey. “Our administration is proud to swear in these talented groups of leaders from government, business, and community and advocacy organizations who will advise me and on my team on innovative solutions. We look forward to receiving their recommendations and continuing to work collaboratively to pass the Affordable Homes Act.

“We have a lot of work to do, and I’m looking forward to getting to work as Chair of the Housing Advisory Council,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We have pulled together a talented group of housing experts, including advocates and developers, to lend their vision for a more affordable Massachusetts.”

“The council and commission will help us examine legislative and regulatory challenges to the production of affordable housing and will develop some actionable steps we can take to increase the supply of housing,” said Secretary Ed Augustus. “In conjunction with the policy changes identified in the Affordable Homes Act, the Commission will find ways we can make the creation of affordable housing easier and faster.”

The role of the Housing Advisory Council will be to develop a comprehensive housing plan for Massachusetts. The plan will include strategies for substantially increasing housing production, preserving and upgrading existing housing stock, supporting individuals and families struggling with homelessness, and using housing to create economic mobility for all.

The members of the Council are:

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll (Chair)

Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Ed Augustus (vice chair)

Administration and Finance Secretary Matt Gorzkowicz

Chrystal Kornegay, MassHousing

Joseph Byrne, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters

Symone Crawford, Mass Affordable Housing

Stephen Davis, The Davis Companies

Keith Fairey, Way Finders

Rachel Heller, Citizens' Housing and Planning Association

Amy Schectman, 2Life Communities

Angie Liou, Asian Community Development Corporation

Kenan Bigby, Trinity Financial

Eric Batista, City Manager of Worcester, MA

Mayor Jared Nicholson, City of Lynn

Adam Chapdelaine, Massachusetts Municipal Association

Brad Gordon, Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority

Colin Killick, Disability Policy Consortium

Nicole Obi, BECMA

Justin Davidson, Massachusetts Association of REALTORS

John Yazwinski, Father Bill's & MainSpring

The Commission on Unlocking Housing Production is charged with advising the administration on how state and local laws, regulations, and practices could be revised in order to increase the supply of affordable housing across income levels and the state.

The members of the Commission are:

Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Ed Augustus (Chair)

Administration and Finance Secretary Matt Gorzkowicz

Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao or designee

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper or designee

Vanessa Calderón-Rosado, Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción

Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, Town of Easthampton

Richard Marlin, MA Building Trades Council

Levi Reilly, Marcus Partners

Jesse Kanson-Benanav, Abundant Housing MA

Jeffrey Brem, Home Builders & Remodelers Association of MA

David Linhart, Goulston & Storrs

Tamara Small, NAIOP Massachusetts

Jennifer Raitt, Northern Middlesex Council of Governments

Peter Ostroskey, Former State Fire Marshall

Earlier this month, Governor Healey, Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, and Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities Augustus testified in front of the Housing Committee in support of the Affordable Homes Act, a $4 billion plan to jumpstart the production of homes and make housing more affordable across Massachusetts. A recent report by the University of Massachusetts Donahue Institute study found that the bill would stimulate nearly $25 billion in economic activity and create about 30,000 jobs while generating additional tax revenue for the state and municipalities.

###