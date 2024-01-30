Agribusiness Risk Underwriters Welcomes Jeff Lewis as Technology Delivery Director
ARU, the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology welcomes Jeff Lewis as Technology Delivery Director.
Technology is my passion, and the startup mindset is where innovation thrives. ARU embodies and prioritizes this spirit, and I'm thrilled to be a part of a team that rejects stagnation.”UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agribusiness Risk Underwriters (ARU), the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology, announced today the hiring of Jeff Lewis as Technology Delivery Director. Lewis’ addition to the ARU leadership team comes during a period of company emphasis on growth and scale of the organization's technology infrastructure, and Lewis will play an instrumental role leading the specialty underwriter’s evolving data and software needs.
With over 20 years of experience in insurance technology, Lewis has a proven track record of delivering secure and scalable solutions. He spent 15 years at Argo Group, a specialty international insurance provider, where he served as the Director of Application Development and supported various commercial divisions through the management of technology teams. He also held the position of Director of Client Services at an insurance rating technology vendor, NetRate Systems, before transitioning to a Technology Delivery Consultant to lead the implementation of policy, billing, and rating admin systems for various clients. Lewis is a certified ScrumMaster well-versed in identifying IT needs, managing projects, implementing optimized and efficient processes, and delivering technology solutions that align with business objectives.
William “Will” Johnson III, CEO of ARU said, “Jeff is an exceptionally well-qualified insurance technology professional, and we are thrilled to add him to our team. Scalable best-in-class data and technology solutions have been fundamental priorities of ARU since our founding, and ARU’s underwriting results continue to demonstrate this emphasis has been well placed. With Jeff’s addition and other continued investments in technology, we are positioning ourselves to continue our positive trajectory of profitable growth.”
Lewis adds, “Technology is my passion, and the startup mindset is where innovation thrives. ARU embodies and prioritizes this spirit, and I'm thrilled to be a part of a team that rejects stagnation. ARU is a group of dynamic individuals who have consistently demonstrated their dedication to innovative technology solutions, and I am eager to contribute to our growth and strengthen the company’s technology infrastructure.”
Agribusiness Risk Underwriters was founded in 2016 and has quickly risen to become the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. ARU uses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable risk portfolio of historically challenging Farm / Ag risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU serves a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.
