FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, January 19, 2024

AUGUSTA – Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has issued the below statement following the Maine Superior Court ruling in the appeal of her decision regarding three challenges brought by Maine voters to the nomination petition of Donald J. Trump, for the Republican primary for the President of the United States:

“Like many Americans, I welcome a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court in the Colorado case that provides guidance as to the important Fourteenth Amendment questions in this case.

“In the interim, Maine law provides the opportunity to seek review from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court – which I requested today. I know both the constitutional and state authority questions are of grave concern to many. This appeal ensures that Maine’s highest court has the opportunity to weigh in now, before ballots are counted, promoting trust in our free, safe and secure elections.”

Secretary Bellows will not be commenting further on this matter.

###