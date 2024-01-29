Greater Greensboro Music Census Launches to Support Local Music Scene

GSO Music Census Logo Guitarist playing lead guitar Violinist and guitarist jamming and having fun

Results of community survey will drive resources and policies for music industry workers

This census will help us better understand the needs of the music industry in our community and develop programs and resources to support it.” — Cyril Howell, Founder and Creative Director of Strange Fruit Foundation

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Greensboro Music Census is set to launch on February 5, 2024. In collaboration with Sound Music Cities, this groundbreaking initiative, the most extensive survey ever conducted on the Greater Greensboro music industry, is geared towards comprehensively understanding and addressing the needs of the local music community.

Going beyond conventional demographics, the initiative focuses on the realities of music workers and their perspectives on critical issues such as diversity, equity, and belonging. Cyril Howell, Founder and Creative Director of Strange Fruit Foundation, emphasized the significance, stating, "This census will help us better understand the needs of the music industry in our community and develop programs and resources to support it."

Lead partners, including the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Arts Council of Greater Greensboro, Downtown Greensboro, and the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, will work alongside Sound Music Cities, and a national cohort of 17 other cities in this community-led, not-for-profit effort.

The survey, open for three weeks, encourages participation from anyone working creatively in music within the Greater Greensboro area. It seeks to collect data from various music professionals, including musicians, venue owners, music nonprofits, and music business professionals. Responses will be gathered from industry workers living or working in the Greater Greensboro area. The data will be released publicly through a series of infographics and a summary report later this year.

“Local music scenes are complicated ecosystems that appear different to different individuals,” said Don Pitts, Founder of Sound Music Cities. “Over time, initiatives like this can align the collaborative efforts of those who wish to grow and support their music scene. A common vision for what good looks like guides how the community works together to address barriers that come into focus, to activate civic and philanthropic resources, and to empower music people to take ownership, not just of their problems, but their solutions as well.”

“The beauty of the Music Census is the true collaborative nature of it.” Says Dena Maginnes-Jeffrey, Director of Community Engagement at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. “The bigger a coalition we can build through this census, the bigger the ideas we can tackle coming out of it.”

To further engage the community, the initiative invites local partners to participate in outreach efforts, becoming official Community Engagement Partners to enhance the survey's representation. Interested individuals and organizations can sign up as Community Engagement Partners on the official website.

For more information and to participate in the Greater Greensboro Music Census, visit gsomusiccensus.org.