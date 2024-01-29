Ukraine Energy Support Fund: first elevating work platforms deployed in Kharkiv

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has announced that it has successfully procured and deployed its first batch of mobile elevating work platforms (EWP) with varying lifting heights to Ukraine.

Funded by the German contribution through KfW, the vehicles have been distributed to Kharkivoblenergo, the electricity distribution operator in the region. The devices will be used for the repair of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure which has been damaged or destroyed by Russia’s war of aggression.

Over the coming months, Kharkivoblenergo will receive an additional 13 EWPs, further enhancing its capacity to respond effectively to damage inflicted on its infrastructure.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. It was established to provide financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure, damaged by Russian attacks and to ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector. To date the Fund has reached €405 million in pledges from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors.

