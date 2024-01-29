Quality control laboratory and online platform: EU-funded initiative in Bolnisi, Georgia, marks its completion

The ‘Bolnisi Model – a Successful Example for Local Economic Development’, an EU-funded initiative, recently marked its completion with a forum in Bolnisi, Georgia.

In its two years, the project achieved a number of results including integrating a quality control laboratory into the Bolnisi agro-centre to improve the standards of agricultural products such as cereals, milk, and wine.

The project also supported the launch of the online platform www.bolnisiagrocenter.ge, which has contributed to the development of the local market. On the platform, Bolnisi agricultural producers can showcase their products. At the same time, it simplifies the purchasing process for those wishing to buy agrarian products from Bolnisi.

The project also introduced the ‘Sustainable and Green City’ strategy. As part of this initiative, energy efficient benches were installed and modern bus stops were built, which significantly improved the infrastructure and appearance of the city.

The total budget of the Bolnisi Model project amounted to €250,000. It includes a €200,000 grant from the European Union, supplemented by a €50,000 contribution from the Municipality of Bolnisi.

The EU funding was disbursed as part of a wider EU-funded programme for the Eastern Partnership region – the ‘Mayors for Economic Growth’ (M4EG) initiative, which aims to empower municipalities so that they can plan and implement effective changes in their region.

