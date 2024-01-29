Voir Dire, the Newest Chicago Brand on the Block, to Drop First Releases Online on February 7

The brand that “Speaks the Truth” with unconventional designs for style innovators who are way ahead of everyone else

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voir Dire, the minority Black-owned fashion brand founded by visionary designer and Chicago native “TRÜER,” today announced that it will drop its first releases online on February 7, 2024 at 10 AM. The brand’s name, “Voir Dire,” means, “to speak the truth” in French. The company’s guiding aesthetic and vision are based on this ethos. The creative clothing design company, based in Chicago, has established itself in a “fashion journey” that presents clothing in a myriad of bold colors.Voir Dire makes use of unique, various textures and patterns, giving great depth to its line, yet also nods to a range of simple and detailed designs to accommodate all tastes. TRÜER brings years of brand management experience to Voir Dire. TRÜER said, “Voir Dire presents an interesting fashion point of view. We lean into community collaboration and present a brand that will stay true to its identity, with exceptional customer service behind the scenes.”They explained, “Our designs will stand out compared to the ubiquitous Y2K, futuristic, and aesthetic grunge, or brutalist designs that are popular now. We know that Voir Dire will attract an amazing fan base that will appreciate stylish authenticity and an eye for one of a kind limited pieces.”The brand is releasing a series of simple and intentionally themed releases, “to give the world an idea of who they are and to start building their brand presence,” added TRÜER. For summer, Voir Dire is rolling out a more diverse portfolio of garments.Much of the brand’s inspiration comes from old school cartoons and illustration styles. Voir Dire meets the needs of its clients by offering a complete range of contemporary and futuristic fashion designs with nods to brands such as Billionaire Boys Club and Supreme. As part the launch of Voir Dire, TRÜER is introducing a cartoon brand mascot called “Jacques.” According to TRÜER, “It makes sense to have a mascot that matches the aesthetic of our brand, since we dabble in cartoon styles and fonts. Count on seeing Jacque in various different ways in the brand.”For more information visit https://voir-dire.com Media contact: info@voirediretruth.comEND# # #