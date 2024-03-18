Modernizing Aesthetics: DKM Aesthetics and Corganics Announce Partnership Designed to Redefine Patient Experience
DKM Aesthetics is the fresh new, unconventional distribution company dedicated to transcending the ordinary, challenging the status quo, and redefining the customer 'Experience' by injecting fun and fresh new energy into every partnership.
Industry leaders like Dr. Romine and Dr. Rohrich integrate Corganics' Clinical CBD Kit into treatment protocols, including Softgels, Drops, and Cream to support the body's systems naturally through the endocannabinoid system.
Elevating Patient Care: CBD and Patient-Centricity Reimagined in Aesthetics
"We are honored to partner with Corganics,"says Debra K. Menke, Founder and CEO of DKM Aesthetics, LLC. "This collaboration fills a significant gap in the market by offering the highest-quality, science-based clinical CBD products for pre-and post-treatment care as well as an additional avenue of retail revenue, to our aesthetics partners. We are especially excited that consumers can only access these exclusive products through their trusted healthcare providers."
Following the recent announcement of DKM's flagship partnership for the exclusive U.S. launch of Trufacial™, the addition of Corganics to their portfolio reflects Menke's commitment to carefully curating partnerships that align with her vision and dedication to quality in the aesthetics wellness space. "Corganics' expertise and commitment to providing only the highest quality products on the market and advanced education align perfectly with our vision," adds Menke.
Corganics is at the forefront of educating healthcare professionals and patients about the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) and its benefits. Their broad-spectrum CBD products are scientifically formulated, physician-advised, and rigorously tested to ensure clinical-grade quality.
"Our mission is to bridge the gap between healthcare professionals and patients in understanding and supporting the ECS," says Reggie Gatewood, Co-Founder and president of Corganics. "We are excited to partner with Deb and her team at DKM Aesthetics to expand our rapidly growing presence into the aesthetic professional channel with the highest quality CBD therapy options available. I haven't been this excited about a launch into the Aesthetics channel since my direct involvement in the launch of Sculptra into the US marketplace. This is a real game changer."
Corganics' products are exclusively available through healthcare professionals and were studied in a large IRB-approved study that focused on patient-reported outcomes in Pain, Sleep and Anxiety. Their commitment to quality includes rigorous testing for purity, consistency, and reliability, completely setting them apart from the potentially dangerous CBD commonly found in the retail market. All Corganics products are THC-free and are manufactured in an FDA registered, GMP-Compliant facility that also meets NSF/ANSI standards.
"We are over the moon to partner with Corganics and introduce their innovative CBD therapy to healthcare professionals and consumers nationwide," says Menke. "This market is booming, with 93% of healthcare professionals receiving questions or mentions about CBD from their patients in the last month. From my first interaction with Founders Reggie Gatewood and Chad Collins, I knew this brand and team were exceptional. I had to be a part of bringing this product to the aesthetics and wellness space, and we intend to make a bold mark on the cosmetic dentistry 'Experience' as well."
Industry leaders have reimagined ways to enhance patient experiences. Dr. Gesica T. Horn, DDS, FAACD, a renowned cosmetic dentist in Minneapolis, offers a visionary Comfort Care Menu at Serene Oaks Dental, greeting guests with a curated menu of services designed to ease patient anxiety. This growing trend reflects a broader paradigm shift where practitioners emphasize overall experience, pre and post procedure.
Healthcare providers who recognize the importance of human connection, will continue to emerge as leaders amongst their peers. According to a recent study by Mastercard, post-pandemic consumer spending on experiences has increased significantly versus things, highlighting the growing desire for meaningful interactions and human connection. Embracing this shift will prove paramount to distinguishing providers as industry leaders.
While clinical CBD is just starting to make an impact in aesthetics, industry leaders like Dr. Kristine Romine of Advanced Medical Skin Care in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Dr. Rod Rohrich of Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute are already integrating Corganics into their patient care protocols. Dr. Romine, a renowned dermatologist specializing in Mohs Surgery and Cosmetic Dermatology, and Dr. Rohrich, an esteemed plastic surgeon and Clinical Professor at Baylor College of Medicine, both recognize the value of Corganics in enhancing patient outcomes.
Dr. Romine states, 'Corganics is the only CBD product that I trust for both in-office and at-home use. The drops work quickly to help ease anxiety patients may have with procedures, and the soft gels are great to help ease chronic low-grade pain and to promote a healthy sleep cycle. My patients and I value the care taken by Corganics to have their products third-party tested for quality, as well as their exclusivity to practitioners, separating them from other OTC products.'
Dr. Rohrich adds, 'Whether easing anxiety before common procedures or enhancing post-procedure recovery, I confidently recommend Corganics CBD products. Corganics CBD products offer unparalleled quality, enhancing my patients' experience.'"
For more information about incorporating Corganics' CBD therapy or Trufacial™ into your practice and protocols, visit www.dkmaesthetics.com.
About DKM Aesthetics, LLC:
Founded by Debra K. Menke, DKM Aesthetics is a Disruptive Distribution Company focused on bringing carefully curated Wellbeing, Lifestyle, and Skin Health Brands, focused on inner and outer beauty, to the Professional Aesthetics and Retail Market. With an ethos that blends innovation and brilliant collaboration, DKM Aesthetics makes business exciting again. Standing apart from the noise, DKM offers fresh, cutting-edge solutions that inject fun and energy into every partnership.
DKM Aesthetics, LLC is dedicated to the memory of her father, former MLB player Denis Menke, and his philosophy that "The best players are willing to grind it out!"
About Corganics:
Corganics, founded by Reggie Gatewood and Chad Collins, is the most trusted cannabinoid (CBD) therapy brand by healthcare professionals. With a mission to educate and empower healthcare professionals and patients about the ECS, Corganics offers clinically formulated, physician-advised CBD products of the highest quality.
