Digital Media Awards South Asia 2023 Unveils Top Honours for Digital Media Excellence

The Quint bagged the coveted ‘Best News Website’ award, while HT Labs, The Hindu, Prothom Alo and BBC News emerged as the other top prizewinners. This prestigious award recognises outstanding digital media projects delivered by news publishers from across the region, covering 1 September 2022 to 31 August 2023. An eminent panel of international judges evaluated the entries.

The 2023 edition featured news publishers competing in 12 Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards categories. Trophies will be presented to the winners at the upcoming Digital Media India 2024 conference, scheduled for March 13-14 in New Delhi. The top winner across all categories will be awarded “Champion Publisher of the Year 2023”. The gold winners will enter the WAN-IFRA’s World Digital Media Awards competition.

The winners are:

One jury member commented, “The maps, timeline and pictures are well-paced, and the interactivity is engaging. The mobile-first approach pays off – the mobile experience is enjoyable and smooth. The timeline helps readers to understand the story more clearly. This project doesn’t look like a two-week project; it looks sophisticated.”

Best Digital Subscription/Reader Revenue Project

Gold: Digital Subscription, Hindustan Times Digital Streams Limited.

Silver: OTTplay Premium, Hindustan Media Ventures Limited.

Bronze: Prothom Alo eEdition, Prothom Al.

One jury member noted, “A project founded on a solid strategy about how to treat subscribers best. It is well designed, and the clear communication seems to enhance the effects of this project.”

Another juror commented, “Congratulations on this well-planned and successful initiative. The combination of strategic and tactical work on the user experience, the extreme focus on reader engagement, and a holistic view of the subscriber and user journey have resulted in a successful project. Your results speak for themselves as you have used the best of reader-focused planning and thinking to strengthen your business.”

A juror said, “This entry did what others did not – provided data about the performance of the subscription products and offered information on the tactical steps taken to achieve that performance. Smart use of welcome screens to drive adoption of product features and a solid onboarding experience. A solid entry.”

One jury member commented, “Very strong and confident, it remained true to journalism rather than leaning towards boosterism. Good work, especially on engaging the audience through cryptic crosswords and more.”

Another juror said, “An all-singing, all-dancing approach to audience engagement. What I love most about this project is its combination of online and offline activities. This is truly an attempt to build community and reach audiences wherever they are.”

Best Innovative Digital Product

Gold: Newslaundry App, Newslaundry.

Silver: Digital Sakhi, People Like Us Create (Pluc).

Bronze: Slurrp.com, Hindustan Media Ventures Limited.

A juror said, “The stand-out entry demonstrates best-in-class, audience-focused product development. What is particularly positive about the entry is not only the product-market fit but also the business-model product fit. It demonstrates the virtuous cycle possible with a reader-revenue-led newsroom, where the audience is central to business and product development. The entry was also bolstered by a smart use of data, showcasing the increased usage of podcasts and the app itself and how the app contributed to supporting independent journalism.”

One jury member noted, “This project is the most impressive 360-integrated campaign among all the entries. They haven’t just executed a digital campaign; instead, they orchestrated several offline (on-ground) activations over the 45-day campaign period. Each activation has garnered good traction, as evident in the showreel.”

One jury member noted, “The Quint has strong branding and a good visual signature. Its value proposition lies in original reporting and multimedia storytelling. Overall, the site appears comprehensive without being overwhelming, and the stories are presented in an engaging and shareable manner. It’s good that they seamlessly weave in short-form video and fact-checking in their coverage.”

Another juror said, “The elegant design update translates well to mobile, providing users with vast opportunities to continue content consumption and discovery.”

One jury member noted, “I love this idea. Everyone struggles with maths and economics, and having a product to help anyone with an internet connection to navigate money matters is a blessing.”

Another juror said, “A fascinating newsletter that uses the element of surprise. The memes brilliantly lure readers into the product.”

A juror said, “This is a standout entry. The audio quality is flawless, the short and punchy duration is perfect, and the targeted audience and leverage of cross-promotion opportunities are excellent. Congratulations.”

Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy

Gold: OTTplay Revenue AI, Hindustan Media Ventures Limited.

Silver: slurrp.com, Hindustan Media Ventures Limited.

Bronze: AUW AI, Amar Ujala Web Services.

One jury member noted, “This project shows the strategic application of AI in their revenue strategy and is both innovative and effective. The use of AI for dynamic pricing and personalised content recommendation stands out as a particularly strong use case with clear benefits. The entry provides evidence of these models’ positive impact on user acquisition and retention, which are critical metrics for any subscription-based service.”

One jury member noted, “Shining example of how AI tools can be integrated into newsgathering workflows to find more and better stories, optimise efficiency while keeping a critical eye on not letting AI diminish the publishers’ integrity and trust of the audience. Great work!”

A juror said, “Powerful and moving story well told. I would expect to see this type of content in WAN-IFRA digital awards (not advertising campaigns). Overall execution is good.”

Another juror commented, “Great camera work, good editing, wonderful drone shots. People in the comments loved seeing their home like that – it resonated with them.”

The historical winner details of the previous editions are available on the South Asian Digital Media Awards webpage.

Panel of Jury

The entries were evaluated by an international panel of jurors that included Corinne Podger (Director, Digital Skills Agency – Australia), Adam Tinworth (Consultant-Reed Business Information), Simon Scarr (Singapore), Murdoch Davis (USA), Ola Henrikkson Independent media consultant (Sweden), Kavita Chandran (Singapore), Dean Arnett – (Independent and freelance-Video production specialist-UK), Kevin Anderson (Director of professional services at PugPig – UK), Danny Spears (Chief Operating Officer, The Ozone Project), David Warmsley (Editor-in-Chief, The Globe and Mail, Canada), Javier Garza (Editor, EnRe2 Laguna, Mexico), Margret Muller (Director, Digital Publishing – RP Digital GmbH- Germany), Cahyo Listyanto (GM Technology, Product & Data, Harian Kompas- Indonesia), Cherish Leow (Assistant VP, Branded Content & Editorial Solutions – Astro Awani Network Sdn Bhd-Malaysia), Chris Janz Media Advisor-Australia), Karen Lim (Supervising Editor – Mediacorp, Singapore), Lee Williamson (Regional Editorial Director, Tatler Asia Limited, Hong Kong), Lena Ohm (Product Owner Video/ Social Media/ Podcast – RP Digital GmbH,Deutschland) , Amir Noori (Co Founder – AI Hub, London), Joan Chirwa (Founder – Free Press Initiative Zambia, Lusaka), Lisa Mcleod (Director – FT Strategies, London), Michael Cooke (Editor in Chief – Chicago Sun-Times, Toronto), Murdoch Davis (Partner – Cooke Media, Chicago), Celine Asril (Strategy Director – Advertising & Marketing Solutions, Hong Kong), Lyn yi chung (Deputy Chief Editor- CNA Digital, Singapore), Yan Wu (News Developer – The Washington Post, New York), Glen Mulcahy (Founder – Titanium Media, Ireland) and Gorgie Cauthery (B2B Content Director – Financial Times, London).

About

WAN-IFRA’s Digital Media Awards is the news media industry’s truly global digital media competition. With this award, we recognise news publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects. The winners of our regional digital media awards in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, South Asia and Middle East will determine the 2024 World winners. Regional awards are evaluated by independent juries. The winners from each regios compete against each other for the World Awards, where a different set of juries will evaluate the projects. The most outstanding projects are awarded as winners of the Digital Media Awards Worldwide. The winners will be announced at the World News Media Congress 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About WAN-IFRA. The World Association of News Publishers is the global organisation of the world’s press. Its mission is to protect the rights of journalists and publishers around the world to operate independent media. We provide our members with expertise and services to innovate and prosper in a digital world and perform their crucial role in society. It derives its authority from its global network of 3,000 news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, and its legitimacy from its 60 member publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries.