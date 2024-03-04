Memphis Entrepreneur Brings HOTWORX Franchise to Ithaca, NY
New HOTWORX Ithaca location set to debut Spring 2024ITHACA, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitness enthusiast and businessman, Kenneth Burnett, is gearing up to add some heat to the Ithaca community with the announcement of his second HOTWORX franchise. Slated to open its doors in Spring 2024, this location will mark the brand's continued expansion into the Northeast, bringing its innovative workout concept to Central New York.
HOTWORX offers a unique fitness experience that combines the power of infrared energy with isometric and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) that boosts metabolism, promotes detoxification, and increases calorie burn. With a variety of classes offered, including hot yoga, hot pilates, hot cycle and more, HOTWORX has become a popular choice for those looking to improve their fitness and overall health through transformative workouts in a welcoming environment.
Burnett, a passionate entrepreneur with a background in personal training and information technology, opened his first HOTWORX franchise in Collierville, TN, in February 2022. The studio quickly became a community hub for fitness enthusiasts, and its success fueled his desire to share the experience with the Finger Lakes community.
"Life can take you to unexpected places," Burnett laughs. "My connection to Ithaca started with my son finding his wings at Cornell. But before I knew it, this community had wrapped its arms around me too. From its vibrant downtown to its stunning natural beauty, Ithaca felt like a perfect fit. And you know what else fits perfectly here? HOTWORX!"
"Especially during those long winter months," he adds, "the infrared heat of our sessions isn't just about an incredible workout, it's like a little ray of sunshine against those winter blues. I can't wait to share the warmth and energy of HOTWORX with the community and help everyone stay invigorated all year round."
The HOTWORX Ithaca studio will offer a variety of membership and session options to cater to just about any fitness goal and preference. With the brand's growing popularity and Burnett's proven track record, the Ithaca location is poised to become a hot spot for those seeking a fun, effective, and inspiring workout experience unlike anything else in the market.
The studio is looking to break the franchise record of 240 membership sales on the first day of presale, which is scheduled for March 8. Being huge proponents of B2B collaboration, HOTWORX Ithaca is partnering with the Tompkins Chamber of Commerce and surrounding businesses to celebrate the momentous occasion. The studio is located at 222 Elmira Rd in the Ithaca Shopping Plaza with Five Guys and Cold Stone Creamery. The public is invited to join the fun and potentially win one of the many prizes that will be given away throughout the day.
Follow HOTWORX Ithaca online or social media for the latest news, exciting sneak peeks and exclusive early bird offers.
ABOUT HOTWORX
HOTWORX is a virtually instructed exercise program created for users to experience the many benefits of infrared heat absorption, while completing a 30-minute Isometric workout or 15-minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session. As the infrared heat penetrates your body causing you to sweat, the isometric postures further accelerate detoxification by physically removing the toxins from your organs through muscle contraction.
HOTWORX is headquartered in Marrero, LA and has more than 600 studios in the United States, Australia, The Middle East and Ireland.
For more information about the franchise, visit HOTWORX.net.
