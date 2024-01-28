"A Little Family Drama" to Debut as Spotlight at Sedona Film Festival
A heartfelt dramedy about family, legacy, and unfulfilled dreams (rated PG-13)SEDONA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated film "A Little Family Drama," directed by the talented Nadia Zoe, is set to make its debut as a Spotlight film at the 30th edition of the prestigious Sedona Film Festival. The film, marking Nadia's directorial debut, promises to captivate audiences with its poignant narrative and powerful performances. The film features the work of Alma Martinez (Zootsuit), Diana Torres (East Side Sushi), and Romi Dias (9-1-1).
"A Little Family Drama" follows the compelling story of a Mexican American family whose lives revolve around their legendary restaurant. As they prepare for their annual family reunion dinner, little do they know that a shattered taco truck dream is about to change everything. The film explores themes of family, legacy, and the unexpected twists that life can throw at us.
Directorial Debut:
Nadia Zoe, an Arizona native and Columbia MFA film graduate, showcases her remarkable talent in her directorial debut. Zoe brings a unique perspective and an authentic voice to the film, drawing from her own experiences and diverse cultural background to create a narrative that resonates with audiences on a personal level.
Show Times at Sedona Film Festival:
Audiences will have the opportunity to experience "A Little Family Drama" at the Sedona Film Festival on the following dates and venues:
Sunday, February 25 | 10:10 am | Mary D. Fisher
Thursday, February 29 | 1:00 pm | Alice Gill-Sheldon
Follow the film on Instagram @alittlefamilydrama, and on the official film website at alittlefamilydrama.com. The film is rated PG-13 for language and drug use. See filmratings.com and motionpictures.org.
About the Director:
Nadia Zoe is an emerging filmmaker with a fresh perspective on storytelling. A Pakistani American, originally hailing from the Southwest, she cultivated a passion for character-driven films during her studies in acting before transitioning to a career in directing. A distinguished alumna of the Columbia University MFA Film Program, she holds a degree in screenwriting and directing. Post-graduation, she has played key roles in numerous collaborative projects, including her leadership in South Mountain, which celebrated its premiere at SXSW. Additionally, she produced and co-edited Last Ferry, which was lauded at its world premiere at BFI Flare, and was acquired by Netflix. In her capacity as a writer and director, her contributions have garnered recognition in esteemed platforms such as the teleplay competition at the Austin Film Festival and the Chicago Latino Film Festival.
About Sedona Film Festival:
The Sedona International Film Festival was founded in 1995 as an exhibition of independent film and introduced the festival workshops as a way of teaching and inspiring filmmakers of tomorrow. The organization seeks to broaden the understanding of the human condition, raise social consciousness, present thought-provoking film and dialogue as we entertain and inspire residents of our local community and the world. Our goal is to expand culture in Sedona and Northern Arizona by offering the opportunity for people to see award-winning films from around the world.
For more information, please visit the Sedona Film Festival at sedonafilmfestival.com.
A Little Family Drama Trailer