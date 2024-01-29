IQONIK Talks™️ 2024: Redefining Leadership with Perspectives Worth Shifting
IQONIK Talks™️ virtual leadership conference featuring Black Women Thought Leaders Redefining Leadership launches March 26, 2024 to honor Women's History Month.
It’s about building a community that values every perspective and drives meaningful change.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Women's History Month, IQONIK Talks™ announces its virtual leadership conference on March 26th, 2024. Themed "Women Thought Leaders Redefining Leadership," this event is produced by Kelly Charles-Collins, Esq., a renowned attorney, keynote and award-winning TEDx Speaker, author, and Black woman in leadership. The conference will feature an all-Black woman lineup of experts presenting TED Talk-style insights on leadership, communication, and workplace culture.
— Kelly Charles-Collins, Esq.
Kelly Charles-Collins, Esq., Founder and Producer of IQONIK Talks™, stated, "As the founder of IQONIK Talks™, my goal is to redefine leadership as a dynamic and inclusive practice. This event represents a significant step towards this vision, showcasing diverse voices in leadership and offering actionable strategies for professionals in various industries."
Expert Insights in a Dynamic Format: IQONIK Talks™ aims to be an incubator for innovative ideas and transformative strategies. Each expert, a leader in her respective field, will present a 20-minute talk designed to shift perspectives and stimulate thought. Topics range from process improvement and succession planning to women's empowerment and personal branding.
A Platform for Discovery and Inclusive Leadership: IQONIK Talks™ highlights how varied experiences and backgrounds contribute to comprehensive leadership understanding. The event serves as a celebration of thought leadership that goes beyond traditional narratives, equipping attendees with practical knowledge.
The conference also provides an ideal platform for meeting planners, event producers, and decision-makers to discover new talents and connect with dynamic speakers for future events.
Unique Opportunities for Partnerships: Businesses and organizations have the opportunity to associate with IQONIK Talks™, a pioneering event in innovative leadership. Sponsors and exhibitors will be able to engage with a professional audience seeking new leadership solutions and approaches.
Registration Details: IQONIK Talks™ offers two participation levels – General Admission, providing access to all live sessions and networking opportunities, and VIP Admission, which includes all General Admission benefits plus exclusive access to a Q&A session with the speakers and session recordings for 30 days post-event.
For registration and sponsorship or exhibitor information, please visit www.IQONIKTalks.com.
About IQONIK Talks™️: Produced and hosted by Kelly Charles-Collins, Esq., CEO of HR Legally Speaking & Speaker Moguls, IQONIK Talks™ is a platform where leadership is actively re-envisioned. It is dedicated to amplifying, elevating, and affirming the voices of Black women experts, bringing their unique insights to the forefront of the leadership conversation.
Kelly Charles-Collins
HR Legally Speaking, LLC
+1 770-476-9865
kelly@kellycharlescollins.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
IQONIK Talks™ Event Promo Trailer