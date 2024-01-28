Submit Release
Office of the Attor­ney Gen­er­al Plans to File Peti­tion for Man­damus With Supreme Court of Texas in Case with For­mer Employees

Last week, the Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) requested the Third Court of Appeals step in to put a stop to a Travis County judge’s lawless orders requiring unnecessary and harassing depositions in a case brought by four disgruntled former employees. Disappointingly, the court denied relief despite the OAG’s decision not to contest liability, which put an end to any need for further discovery in this case and permits the OAG to focus on the critical challenges facing our State, including the unprecedented flood of illegal immigration at our southern border. 

The OAG will seek relief from the Texas Supreme Court to vindicate its right to choose not to defend a meritless but expensive and time-consuming case in a biased and unfavorable trial court, as defendants routinely do. In seeking review, the OAG will ask the Supreme Court simply to treat the OAG the same as any other litigant who chooses not to contest a lawsuit. 

The men and women of the OAG who represent the State of Texas look forward to focusing on work that matters to all 30 million Texans, and not the personal crusade of four former employees.  

