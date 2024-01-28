Entrepreneurs in Chicago are Changing the Way They Do Business This February at Cre8tive Con
Cre8tive Con is where creative entrepreneurs will learn, grow and connect with others in publishing, podcasting, presenting, production and more.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Cre8tive Con is set to take place at the prestigious Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, located just outside of Chicago in Arlington Heights. This two-day extravaganza is designed to empower and inspire creative minds looking to elevate their brands and visibility across various platforms.
Event Details:
Name: Cre8tive Con
Date: February 17th and 18th, 2024
Location: Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, Arlington Heights, IL
Website: www.cre8tivecon.com
Cre8tive Con is not just another conference; it's a unique opportunity for creative entrepreneurs to explore the realms of podcasting, presenting, publishing, production, and public relations. Attendees will gain valuable insights, and actionable strategies, and connect with industry leaders to propel their creative ventures to new heights.
Featured Speakers:
Karen Conti - WGN Radio Host:
Karen Conti, an esteemed WGN radio host, will share her wealth of knowledge on effective communication and storytelling. Learn from a seasoned professional about the power of your voice in the world of podcasting and broadcasting.
Rhonda Penders - The Wild Rose Press:
Rhonda Penders, a leading figure from The Wild Rose Press, will provide insights into the world of publishing. From manuscript to market, attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the publishing industry.
Detective Chris Anderson - Star of Investigation Discovery's "Reasonable Doubt":
Join Detective Chris Anderson, star of Investigation Discovery's hit show "Reasonable Doubt," as he unravels the mysteries behind effective storytelling in true crime. Discover how to captivate audiences through compelling narratives.
Rear Admiral Garry E Hall - Best-Selling Author:
Rear Admiral Garry E Hall, a best-selling author, will share his expertise on leadership, resilience, and the art of storytelling. Learn how to craft narratives that resonate with audiences and leave a lasting impact.
Why Attend Cre8tive Con?
* Gain insights from industry experts across various creative fields.
* Network with like-minded individuals and potential collaborators.
* Acquire actionable strategies to enhance brand visibility and recognition.
* Explore the latest trends and technologies in podcasting, publishing, and production.
* Elevate your creative business to new heights.
Don't miss the chance to be part of this groundbreaking event. Secure your spot at Cre8tive Con by visiting www.cre8tivecon.com today!
