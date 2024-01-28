RiVirtual FinTech and PropTech Platform Reaches Milestone: 100K Real Estate Professionals Signed Up in India

RiVirtual Inc RiVirtual India RiVirtual Market

RiVirtual , a leading FinTech and Platform platform, is excited to announce it crosses the threshold of 100,000 professionals signed up in India.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RiVirtual Real Estate Intelligence Platform, a leading FinTech and Platform platform for the real estate industry, is excited to announce a significant achievement as it crosses the threshold of 100,000 professionals signed up in India. This milestone represents the growing demand for real estate opportunities in the real estate sector. It highlights RiVirtual Real Estate Intelligence Platform's commitment to connecting highly skilled professionals with businesses nationwide.

Since its inception, the RiVirtual Real Estate Intelligence Platform has been at the forefront of transforming the real estate industry by harnessing the power of user and Pro collaboration. The platform offers a diverse range of expertise and services, empowering businesses to access top-tier real estate professionals regardless of their geographic location.

Reaching 100,000 professionals signed up in India is a major accomplishment for RiVirtual Real Estate Intelligence Platform. It underscores professionals' trust and confidence in the platform, recognizing its numerous benefits. With its intuitive interface, secure infrastructure, and extensive network of skilled real estate professionals, RiVirtual Real Estate Intelligence Platform has become the go-to platform for real estate work opportunities in India's real estate sector.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this remarkable milestone of 100,000 real estate professionals signed up in India," said Raj Varma, CEO of RiVirtual Inc. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work, as well as the immense support from the real estate community in India. We take immense pride in our ability to connect professionals with meaningful real estate work opportunities, and we are committed to being a catalyst for innovation and success."

RiVirtual Real Estate Intelligence Platform's success in attracting diverse professionals is attributed to its commitment to quality, reliability, and seamless user experience. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of features, including advanced search filters, secure payment systems, and real-time communication tools, ensuring a streamlined and efficient collaboration between professionals and businesses in the real estate industry.

As the demand for real estate and home improvement work in the real estate sector continues to grow, RiVirtual Real Estate Intelligence Platform remains dedicated to expanding its services and partnerships across India. By connecting professionals with businesses seeking their expertise, RiVirtual Real Estate Intelligence Platform aims to contribute to the growth and transformation of the real estate industry in the country, creating new opportunities for professionals and driving economic development.

For more information about RiVirtual Real Estate Intelligence Platform and to explore the platform's offerings, please visit www.rivirtual.com or www.rivirtual.in or https://rivirtual.in/hire-a-pro

About RiVirtual Real Estate Intelligence Platform:

RiVirtual Real Estate Intelligence Platform is a leading FinTech and PropTech professional platform that connects businesses in the real estate industry with highly skilled professionals. With its user-friendly interface, secure infrastructure, and vast network of real estate experts, the RiVirtual Real Estate Intelligence Platform revolutionizes how professionals collaborate and businesses operate by facilitating remote work opportunities. For more information, visit www.rivirtual.com or https://rivirtual.in/hire-a-pro

