Three Italian Arts Attract Visitors at Qemam International Festival for Mountain Performance Arts
Three Italian Arts Attract Visitors at Qemam International Festival for Mountain Performance ArtsABHA, SAUDI ARABIA, January 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Italian troupe captivated the audience with their performances of three distinct mountain arts at the Qemam International Festival for Mountain Performance Arts in Asir, held from January 20 to 27. Their performances included Mediterranean art, the olden Tarantella dance, and the Ballad of San Calogero.
Their Mediterranean art performance featured a blend of various songs and dynamic group movements. In a unique display, men and women engaged in a dance where they faced each other in parallel lines, leading to a rhythmic interaction of hand clapping and stomping, a homage to the hardworking Sicilian women of the remote Montanberto Mountains.
The Italian Tarantella, emblematic of sacrifice and labor, was showcased in a ceremonial performance at the base of Mount Etna in Catania, Italy, characterized by its synchronized movements between the male and female dancers.
The troupe also presented the "Ballad of San Calogero," which combines drum rhythms with intricate body movements, originating from Sicily. The performers wore traditional heavy cotton costumes, with men in black trousers and golden yellow belts, and women in dresses adorned with traditional Sicilian hand-embroidered wool and golden metal, reflecting the traditional elegance that women embraced in the past.
The festival, in its third edition, kicked off with a vibrant carnival procession in Khamis Mushait, featuring 45 local and international mountain performance groups. The event provided a platform for visitors to experience a diverse range of local and international performances across eight different venues. Organized by the Theatre and Performing Arts Commission, the festival aims to showcase the diversity and richness of mountain performing arts to both local and international audiences. This initiative is part of a broader effort to raise awareness of the performing arts as a key cultural sector, aligning with the national cultural strategy under Saudi Vision 2030.
