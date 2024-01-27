Man Arrested for Multiple Business Robberies in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District and agents from the FBI Washington Field Office Violent Crimes Task Force announce a man has been arrested for multiple robberies that occurred at businesses in Northwest, DC.

Armed Robbery (Hammer) : On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at approximately 6:15 p.m., the suspect entered a business and approached an employee in the 2400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a hammer and demanded the employee to open the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect took money from the cash register then fled the scene. CCN: 23138388

: On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at approximately 6:15 p.m., the suspect entered a business and approached an employee in the 2400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a hammer and demanded the employee to open the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect took money from the cash register then fled the scene. Armed Robbery (Knife) : On Thursday, August 31, 2023, at approximately 2:16 p.m., the suspect entered a business and approached an employee in the 2700 block of P Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the employee to open the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect took money from the cash register then fled the scene. CCN: 23143500

: On Thursday, August 31, 2023, at approximately 2:16 p.m., the suspect entered a business and approached an employee in the 2700 block of P Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the employee to open the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect took money from the cash register then fled the scene. Armed Robbery (Gun) : On Thursday, November 23, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 2400 Block of 37th Street, Northwest, and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect took money from the register then fled the scene. CCN: 23191691

: On Thursday, November 23, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 2400 Block of 37th Street, Northwest, and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect took money from the register then fled the scene. Armed Robbery (Gun) : On Friday, December 8, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1600 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect took money from the register then fled the scene. CCN: 23200010

: On Friday, December 8, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1600 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect took money from the register then fled the scene. Robbery (Fear) : On Saturday, December 16, 2023, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 2400 Block of 37th Street, Northwest, and approached an employee. The suspect had his hand in his pocket as though he had a weapon and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect took money from the register then fled the scene. CCN: 23204272

: On Saturday, December 16, 2023, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 2400 Block of 37th Street, Northwest, and approached an employee. The suspect had his hand in his pocket as though he had a weapon and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect took money from the register then fled the scene. Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) : On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 8:19 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 2700 Block of P Street, Northwest, and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee acted as though they could not access the register and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 23106467

: On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 8:19 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 2700 Block of P Street, Northwest, and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee acted as though they could not access the register and the suspect fled the scene. Armed Robbery (Gun) : On Thursday, January 4, 2024, at approximately 3:03 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 3000 Block of Q Street, Northwest and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect did not receive any money because the establishment is cashless. The suspect took property from the store and fled the scene. CCN: 24001955

: On Thursday, January 4, 2024, at approximately 3:03 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 3000 Block of Q Street, Northwest and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect did not receive any money because the establishment is cashless. The suspect took property from the store and fled the scene. Armed Robbery (Gun) : On Friday, January 5, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 2400 Block of 37th Street, Northwest and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and took money from the cash register. The suspect also took property from the store as he fled the scene. CCN: 24002545

: On Friday, January 5, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 2400 Block of 37th Street, Northwest and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and took money from the cash register. The suspect also took property from the store as he fled the scene. Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, January 8, 2024, at approximately 6:06 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 2400 Block of 37th Street, Northwest and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and took money from the cash register then fled the scene. CCN: 24002545

On Friday, January 26, 2024, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant, 30-year-old Roberto McBean, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office for their continued partnership and assistance with this investigation.