This book confronts the challenges faced by the industry, advocating for transformative changes to rejuvenate the profession.MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO , CANADA , January 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mario Verrilli announces the release of his new book, "The Fall of the Hair Salon and What To Do About It," offering an insightful analysis of the prevalent scarcity mindset and the urgent need for reform within the hairstylist apprentice program. This book confronts the challenges faced by the industry, advocating for transformative changes to rejuvenate the profession.
The hair salon industry has long grappled with a cutthroat scarcity mindset that impedes growth and innovation. "The Fall of the Hair Salon and What To Do About It" delves into the root causes of this issue, exploring how this mindset affects professionals and salon owners alike, hindering their potential for success.
One of the critical issues highlighted in the book is the outdated structure of the hairstylist apprentice program. Verrilli passionately argues for a much-needed overhaul of this program, emphasizing the necessity for comprehensive updates and reforms that align with the current industry landscape. The book presents a compelling case for governing bodies to intervene and revamp the apprentice system to foster a more supportive and conducive learning environment for aspiring hairstylists.
Through meticulous research and compelling insights, Mario Verrilli proposes actionable solutions for industry professionals, salon owners, and governing bodies to adopt. By addressing these fundamental challenges head-on, the book aims to empower individuals within the hair salon industry to break free from limiting mindsets and embrace a more collaborative and innovative approach to their craft.
"The Fall of the Hair Salon and What To Do About It" is available for purchase on www.amazon.com.
About Mario Verrilli:
Mario Verrilli is an award winning hairstylist with a deep commitment to transforming the hair salon industry. With 29 years of expertise as a professional hairstylist and salon owner, he has created stunning looks for the pages of national fashion and beauty magazines including FLARE, Glow and Chatelaine. Verrilli’s client list has included supermodel Daria Werbowy and many of Canada’s top working models. He was inspired by medical and financial professionals that do not compete but work together to make their industry stronger, protect and uphold their value. Mario advocates for progressive changes and offers valuable insights through their writing. Mario Verrilli is the owner of Mississauga’s Onaré Collective, www.onaresalon.com.
