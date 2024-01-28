OnlineCheckWriter.com Enhances Services with International Check Mailing to Canada

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading payments SaaS, announced international check mailing services to Canada through FedEx and USPS. This new feature helps businesses and individuals easily and securely send checks to recipients in Canada for the diverse needs at affordable costs. The platform provides two distinct mailing options - First Class USPS and FedEx Overnight (Canada), catering to different preferences and time constraints.

The First Class USPS service, priced at just 80 cents for select customers instead of the usual rate, offers a cost-effective solution ensuring timely delivery without compromising your budget. Also, the FedEx Overnight (Canada) option, priced at $16 for select customers, is half the usual rate and is designed for those requiring swift and secure deliveries, guaranteeing overnight arrival for urgent and time-sensitive shipments.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, is dedicated to simplifying financial management for individuals and businesses by providing an all-in-one solution. The platform streamlines various financial tasks, including payroll, expense tracking, check creation, and account reconciliation. Notable features of OnlineCheckWriter.com include support for diverse payment methods such as ACH, Wire, eChecks, Check Draft, Payment Link, International Payments, Credit Card Payments, and Debit Card Payments.

OnlineCheckWriter.com seamlessly integrates with multiple payroll and accounting software, establishing connections with over 22,000 banks and financial institutions. Users can manage multiple bank accounts, choose from various check formats, and enjoy flexibility in financial transactions. Additionally, the platform offers mobile accessibility through the OnlineCheckWriter.com app, which is available for download from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

OnlineCheckWriter.com has over 865,000 users and $67 billion in transactions. Its user-friendly interface and innovative payment services make it poised for global growth, serving businesses worldwide. With ongoing innovation and service expansion, OnlineCheckWriter.com ensures a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for diverse financial needs.