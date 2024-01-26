Three MPD Members Complete Emergence Program at Naval Postgraduate School

Three Metropolitan Police Department members recently completed the Center for Homeland Defense and Security’s (CHDS) Emergence Program at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS).

On Friday, January 19, 2024, Detective Nicholas Koven, Detective Anthony Padilla, and Marketing Specialist Carly Royden graduated from the seven-month program. Koven, Padilla, and Royden were three of twenty-nine NPS-CHDS students, all professionals from the fields of emergency management, education, law enforcement, fire service, homeland security, public health, and government.

The Emergence Program provided our members with a chance to develop their leadership and policy skills while focusing on current policy, strategy, and organizational design challenges.

“I commend Detective Koven, Detective Padilla, and Marketing Specialist Royden on this remarkable achievement of completing the Naval Postgraduate School’s Emergence Program,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “This unique program helps prepare our members to develop and explore strategies on emerging security trends in our communities.”

The Metropolitan Police Department is committed to supporting our members’ continuing education. To learn more about how to join the men and women of MPD, visit https://joinmpd.dc.gov/