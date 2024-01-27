St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE





CASE#: 24A2000492

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993









DATE/TIME: 01/26/2024 at 2228 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St by Orchard St, Enosburg Falls VT









VIOLATIONS: DUI #1, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Nathan Morris

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 01/26/2024 at approximately 2228 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in the location of Main St by Orchard St in the town of Enosburg for a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Nathan Morris (20) of Enosburg. Morris displayed multiple indicators of impairment and was screened for DUI. Morris was subsequently placed into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.





It was also confirmed that Morris had a criminally suspended drivers license in the State of Vermont.





Morris was later released and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 02/20/24 at hours for the above offenses.





COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time











