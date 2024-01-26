Submit Release
News Search

There were 579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,903 in the last 365 days.

Civil Rights Organizations Identify Priorities for OMB Memo on Agency Use of AI

In November, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released draft guidance for governance and risk management for federal agencies’ use of AI, as required under Executive Order 14110 and prior executive actions and legislation. Numerous civil society organizations submitted comments explaining ways in which OMB should strengthen the guidance to improve agencies’ transparency and accountability in their rights- and safety-impacting uses of AI. Strong guidance will be vital to ensuring that government AI practices respect people’s rights and do not interfere with their access to equal opportunities or critical services, and that the public understands how government uses of AI are impacting them. 

CDT, ACLU, Brennan Center for Justice, Center for American Progress, Data & Society, Electronic Privacy Information Center, Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and Upturn have developed a summary of some common priorities across their comments to help other advocates and policymakers understand and engage on key issues that OMB’s efforts should address. This summary does not represent all priorities identified by these organizations – instead, it provides an overview of some shared priorities, while pointing to each of the listed organization’s own comments to learn more about their individual recommendations. 

In addition to the organizations listed above, a number of organizations also filed comments in the proceeding focused on issues related to civic technology and AI, including the Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation, New America’s Open Technology Initiative, and the Partnership for Public Service. These can be found on the relevant page of Regulations.gov

Read the full memo here.

You just read:

Civil Rights Organizations Identify Priorities for OMB Memo on Agency Use of AI

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more