GoWell Benefits adds Employee Benefits Veteran to Sales Team

GoWell Benefits founder Holly Adams announced that Greg Nelson will be joining GoWell’s sales team as West Coast Regional Sales Manager

NARBERTH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoWell Benefits founder Holly Adams announced that Greg Nelson, formally of Coterie Advisory Group and Identity Guard, will be joining GoWell’s sales team as West Coast Regional Sales Manager.

Greg will partner with employee benefit brokers, agents and consultants to focus on their technology and solutions-based marketplace. “I’m excited to be part of GoWell and the opportunity to showcase our unique platform and other insurance products such as ICRHA Marketplace, ACA qualified plans and Supplemental offerings”. GoWell offers employers the most flexible benefits packages to empower every employee simply and within 24 hours.

Holly Adams, CEO of GoWell Benefits said “We are excited to announce that Greg Nelson is joining our sales team that gives us a presence out west. Greg has over 20 years’ experience in Group Insurance with a proven tack record in selling innovative solutions and capabilities. Adams added “Combined with his professional experience and industry relationships, he will drive new sales for our Group platform and the insurance marketplace.

Go Well is an online benefits enrollment platform that makes it easy for employees to enroll in benefits even from their phones. Go Well has launched 2.0 to make the process faster and easier. Go Well is streamlining how benefits can be enrolled and adding Insurance Carrier Partner API Integration. Go Well's latest tractions are Broker enabled ICHRA marketplace and Simple Employee Direct Pay. To find out more about Go Well, Visit www.gowellbenefits.com. To reach out to Greg, please reach out to him at Gregn@gowellbenefits.com or linkedin.com/in/greg-nelson-914bb26

