The FDA Compounding Quality Center of Excellence offers instructor-led trainings, in-person or virtually, to outsourcing facilities with limited space for pharmacy compounders and regulators. These multi-day trainings provide continuing education (CE) credits for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, physicians and nurses. Early registration is recommended.

These trainings are recommended for:

Pharmacists

Pharmacy technicians

Microbiologists

Laboratory personnel

Quality personnel, including Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Facility and Engineering personnel

Operations, Production and Manufacturing personnel

Management

Senior leadership

Request registration by clicking the course link.