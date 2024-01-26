ALE Investigation Shuts Down Illegal Alcohol Establishment

WILMINGTON, N.C.

As a result of continuous complaints from the community, the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division concluded an investigation into an illegal outlet in Wilmington. The investigation culminated with the service of a search warrant on the establishment, resulting in multiple arrests and criminal charges as well as the seizure of alcohol, drugs, and one firearm.

On Saturday January 20, 2024, ALE, assisted by the Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriffs’ Office, executed a search warrant at 1219 S 5th Ave, Wilmington, NC. With a history of 911 calls indicative of violent and criminal behavior, including shootings, drug activity, and a homicide, this location created havoc within the community. This collaborative operation led to the seizure of marijuana, Schedule 1 controlled substances, non-taxpaid spirituous liquor, 58 bottles of spirituous liquor, 108 bottles of wine, 298 containers of malt beverages and one firearm.

“ALE special agents, as well as other law enforcement agencies, have a dangerous role in protecting our communities.” said Bryan House, Director of Alcohol Law Enforcement. “This case highlights the dangers that exist in and around illegal establishments when drugs, firearms, and the unlawful sales of alcohol coexist in the same space.” The following additional subjects have been charged in relation to this search warrant: Thurston Powell (employee),58, of Wilmington, was charged with possessing alcohol for sale without ABC permits.

Cierra Winston, 33, of Wilmington, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

ALE’s 111 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.