Norwegian launches new route from Copenhagen direct to Slovenia's capital Ljubljana

SLOVENIA, January 26 - In November 2023, Norwegian added 40 new routes to the 2024 summer programme - 17 of them from Denmark. Now Norwegian is adding another direct route to the Slovenian capital Ljubljana, bringing the total number of new routes from Denmark to 18 when the summer programme starts at the end of March.

"We continue to expand our route network with exciting destinations out of Denmark, which is one of our most important markets. Ljubljana is an exciting new tourist destination that offers culture, nature and is an attractive city centre destination for families. And it fits well with our ambition to inspire our customers to explore more new destinations," says Magnus Thome Maursund, Chief Commercial Officer at Norwegian.

Also in Slovenia, they are pleased that there is now a direct connection between the country and the entire Nordic region - to the benefit of tourism in both directions:

“We are very excited that Norwegian will connect the Nordic region with Slovenia with their flights from Copenhagen to Ljubljana. Slovenia is the green heart of Europe - great tourist destination, and an excellent meeting place,” says Tanja Fajon, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia.

The route between Copenhagen and Ljubljana will be launched on 29 April and will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays in the low season and Tuesdays and Saturdays in the high season.

Green city break with top-class architecture and gastronomy

In recent years, awards have rained down on Ljubljana as a destination, and the city has been named European Green Capital and one of the world's 100 most sustainable destinations. Most recently, the city was named one of Europe's best city break destinations in 2022, putting Ljubljana on the world map as a destination not to be missed.

Ljubljana is known for its magnificent architecture, cosy cobbled streets, green parks and the Ljubljanica River, which runs through the historic city centre. The city and Slovenia in general have also made a name for themselves on the gastronomic scene since receiving their first Michelin star in 2020. Slovenia is also one of the most interesting new wine producers in Europe - not least because of their excellent orange wine, which has become extremely popular in Denmark.

Norwegian's summer programme starts on 24 March, and in addition to several well-known, popular destinations, the summer programme also includes 18 new routes from Denmark, including from Copenhagen to Valencia, Toulouse, Bilbao, Zadar and Basel. The summer programme also includes Norwegian's first ever routes from Aarhus with direct flights to Malaga, Alicante, and Mallorca. Read more about the summer programme here.

Norwegian is among the top in Europe when it comes to punctuality and has been named one of the most punctual airlines in Europe in 2023. Norwegian is well positioned in the market with an attractive route offering, a modern fleet, and a high level of trust among travellers.