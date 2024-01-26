BPW St. Kitts continues its Women’s Wellness Clinics in 2024

(Press release) The Business and Professional Women (BPW), St. Kitts is collaborating with the Ministry of Health, and St. Kitts and Nevis Medical and Dental Association continues to administer a ‘Women’s Wellness Clinic’ during January, World Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. The Clinic is being held on Saturdays from 7:00 am to 11:30 am during January 2024 and an additional clinic has been added to the schedule to be held on the first Saturday in February. Two clinics were held earlier in the month at the Newtown Health Centre and Basseterre Health Centre which saw 112 persons, and the upcoming clinic dates are:

January – Sandy Point Medical Centre 3rd February – St. Peters Health Centre

The objective of the Wellness Campaign is to bring awareness to the services offered to the public and Women in particular by the health clinics across the Federation and to encourage women to undertake the necessary screening and testing as well as consultations with the nurses as preventative measures and to address any health needs early. In addition to Cervical Cancer Screening (pap smear test), the nurses will also conduct breast cancer examinations, blood pressure testing; height, weight, and body mass index; diabetes screening as well as rapid testing for HIV. The adult public is invited to attend the clinics and take advantage of the free tests and consultations.