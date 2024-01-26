Ministry of Sustainable Development maintains commitment to addressing 2022 land issues

BASSETERRE, St Kitts 26 January 2023 – The Ministry of Sustainable Development continues its outreach associated with persons allocated residential lots on St Kitts.

In July 2023, the Government of St Kitts and Nevis, through the ministry, launched the Land Allocation, Normalization and Distribution (L.A.N.D) Programme to improve several

irregularities encountered by persons who applied between 2020 and 2022.

The Team began a series of one-on-one consultations with citizens affected by anomalies including lands assigned to more than one person, lots that do not exist, and lots being allocated without any payment facility.

Through this exercise, the Land Management Team interviewed almost 500 applicants as of 19 January 2024. As a result of this exercise, several persons have already been given permission to continue their payment on the lands allocated. Others have also been given their land pricing letters to arrange financing, while other applicants have been given confirmation on their land allocations.

As a follow-up to the consultations, the Team is coordinating courtesy calls to update on the status and the way forward for the applicants.

The ministry will shortly incorporate processing by development areas to facilitate a smoother flow of operations.

In the meanwhile, persons with land, issued up to 2021, are reminded to collect their Pricing Letter and to proceed to the Treasury to make payments. Persons who were allocated lands in 2022, are asked to kindly await the courtesy calls placed by development location. So far, the team has completed half of the intake.

The interviewing process continues at the Ministry of Sustainable Development every Thursday from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.