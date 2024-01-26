Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Siliņa

CANADA, January 26 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Siliņa on her appointment in September, and looked forward to continuing to deepen the strong bilateral relations between Canada and Latvia.

The two leaders condemned Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and affirmed their shared commitment to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. They also discussed the regional and global implications of Russia’s actions.

Prime Minister Siliņa expressed appreciation for Canada’s continued leadership as Framework Nation for NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) in Latvia. In addition, Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated Canada’s commitment to work with Allies to scale the combat-capable battle group to brigade size.

The prime ministers also discussed cooperation in addressing other international challenges, including developments in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Siliņa agreed to maintain close collaboration in support of shared priorities, and agreed to remain in regular contact.