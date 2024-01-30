Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Navy Ship-Submarine-Shipyard Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Minnesota to Call Attorney Erik Karst-More Qualified Lawyer-Better Compensation Results

"Before the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Minnesota hires a law firm to assist with compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst at 866-714-6466. You will be glad you did.” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims is appealing to the family of a Navy Ship-Submarine-Shipyard Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota to please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 866-714-6466 to discuss compensation. Depending on the specifics of how a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos-compensation might be millions of dollars as attorney Erik Karst is always more than happy to discuss.

The group says, "If you or your loved one is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Minnesota-please start the financial compensation process as soon as possible. Because mesothelioma is so aggressive it is vital the person with this rare cancer talk to a lawyer who knows what they are doing. When we talk about mesothelioma and Navy Veterans-the reason we mention shipyards is many of them spent months or even a year plus at a shipyard while their ship or submarine was undergoing repairs or a retrofit.

"The reason we suggest attorney Erik Karst to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Minnesota or their family is because he how so much experience assisting people like this-and because he and his team produce significant compensation results for their clients. Before the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Minnesota hires a law firm to assist with compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.



The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere else in Minnesota. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com